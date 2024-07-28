Family machinery business Inlon celebrates 40 years with new brands

It is a milestone year for Australian family business Inlon, which is is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Established in 1984 by Joe and Lolita Jardim, Inlon first imported, assembled and distributed Universal Farmliner tractors from Romania.
Forty years later, Inlon is a major importer and distributor of 15 brands of farm machinery from across Europe, Korea, India and Japan.
Although Joe's legacy is Inlon, it was founded on an entire working career in the farm machinery business from the 1950s with his own business in what was then British Guiana, South America.
Immigrating to Australia with his family in 1970, he worked for Massey Ferguson and Dalgety before starting the Inlon company.
His son Jim Jardim is the current managing director and third generation Levi Jardim heads up business development, while other family members hold positions in the company.
General manager Andrew Cheong has served the company in this role for 34 years, and sales and marketing manager Gary Surman for 26 years.
At the recent company function celebrating the 40-year milestone, three more employees were recognised for more than 20 years of service, and another 14 for more than 10 years of service.
"It is this enduring commitment of key people with many years of service to this business that has given it the capacity to survive through the difficult periods, grow and succeed in good times, and be stable and sustainable," Jim said.
Inlon started from humble beginnings in 1984 with Universal Farmliner tractors from Romania.
Romania was a communist country with all the complications of travel and access when Joe started working with the UTB (Universal Tractors Brasov) factory.
For many of those early years, the Universal Farmliner was the best-selling 33 kilowatt (45 horsepower) tractor in the Australian market, according to Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia (TMA) reports.
"Thousands of these tractors were sold in Australia," Jim said.
"Through the 1990s, Inlon expanded into several categories of tractor attachments and machinery, including hay tools, rotary hoes, power harrows, mulchers, transplanters, feed mixers, spreaders and tractors for specialist applications.
"This year sees the launch of Ferrari tractors from Italy, plus Tulip speed tillers from the Netherlands as we continue to grow our complementary portfolio of products.
"We are delighted to bring our 15 quality brands, primarily from Korea and Europe, to Australian farmers. We never lose sight of our customers' needs for higher productivity and efficiency plus the tough conditions our products must withstand."
Inlon has worked with Korean companies for more than 20 years, including TYM tractors. Inlon and TYM delegates visit each other regularly to discuss future product development.
This close working relationship has led to Korean-made tractor products that are well-suited to Australian farmers.
Inlon works with many family-owned businesses.
The Strautmann company from Germany is a family-owned and led business.
Wolfgang Strautmann is a hands-on business owner and leader who has formed the company into one that has a reputation for quality, durability, performance and leadership in its product segments.
"The family connections to many of our suppliers are key to the relationships we form," Jim said.
"Whether it is the Yu family from Taesung, Korea, the Zama family from Falc, Signorelli from Sitrex, Checchi from Checchi e Magli in Italy or the Turkay family from Minos Agri in Turkey, the founding families have continued to build and work in them, create enduring relationships and enjoy mutual success."
Italy is famous for its food and wine, so it is no surprise that Landini tractors are known for their vineyard and orchard tractors.
Inlon first introduced Landini to Australia in the early 1990s and recommenced distribution in 2016.
This year, the Landini company celebrates 140 years, with the last 30 years being owned and led by the Morra family.
In 2006, Lubimor Dvorak introduced Inlon to his innovative Spider remote-controlled mower from Czechia. This led to Inlon selling the first commercial remote-controlled slope mower in Australia and a journey in understanding how innovative technology could improve safety and productivity in commercial mowing tasks. The result was the emergence of the Civiline brand with quality innovative mowing products from several leading suppliers.
The Agria remote-controlled track mowers from Germany, and Hymach from Italy, extend the envelope of what can be safely and productively maintained.
The Civiline range of clearing, mowing and grounds-care machinery includes brushcutters, verge mowers, wheeled and tracked slope mowers, as well as hybrid and electric mowers for commercial applications. The specialist range is well suited to contractors, councils, public works and defence applications, as well as complex or niche private applications such as solar panel farm maintenance.
The new 40-year anniversary logo incorporates the design of the original Farmliner tractor.
Inlon's marketing coordinator Rachelle Stewart came from a graphic design background and immediately saw the potential to blend the old and the new.
"The logo reflects our business perfectly with the blend of traditional and modern," Jim said.
"We offer a range of traditional easy-to-use mechanical tractors as well as modern auto throttle/power shuttle/power shift tractors. Similarly, our commercial mower range covers everything from tractor-mounted mulchers to the latest remote-control slope mowers."
Talking about the future of Inlon, Jim said the company would continue to embrace new farm machinery products, innovations and technology that improve the lives of employees, dealers and customers.
"With so many loyal members of the Inlon family, our established suppliers and those yet to be discovered, I am confident that the next forty years will be exciting for Inlon," he said.
