Greens groups take cheap shots at farmers in a bid for more donations

Farmers across the board are standing behind cattle producers in their fight against concerted and well-funded attacks from Greens groups over deforestation.
They have accused conservation lobby groups of beating up on household brands that buy from Aussie farmers and have called on consumers not to put up with it.
Organisations like the Australian Conservation Foundation and Greenpeace, along with more obscure pop-up type bodies backed by Greens politicians, have been targeting big buyers like Coles, Woolworths and McDonald's, painting cattle production as the number one driver of deforestation in Australia.
Some of the claims are pure fantasy, according to cattle producers, such as the idea that the livestock 'lobby' forced the government to 'buy' its support for the Global Methane Pledge by pledging millions of dollars to 'industry-preferred solutions', namely feed additives to reduce methane.
But it is the continual positioning of northern beef producers as massive deforesters that seems to be frustrating farmers the most, when the reality is 80 per cent of what is being cleared is repeat management of woody regrowth required to maintain a healthy biodiversity balance.
The nation's peak farm body has thrown its strength behind cattle people, slamming the plethora of so-called reports coming out from Green groups attacking big supermarkets and food businesses for taking beef they say comes from deforested country.
National Farmers' Federation President David Jochinke described the claims as idealogy and misinformation that completely ignored the facts.
"Inflammatory language suggesting when people are just trying to feed their families, they're contributing to wildlife extinction is extremely poor form," he said.
"It's a transparent attempt to line their fundraising coffers by beating up on household brands that buy from Aussie farmers."
Producers say Australia's regulatory framework is some of the most stringent in the world and clearing rates were dropping each year.
Beyond rigorous state and territory regulations around land clearing, the farm sector was also working closely with the Federal Government on environmental reform through the Nature Positive Bill and had developed a whole-of-industry framework to demonstrate sustainable agricultural practices, covering greenhouse gas emissions and air, soil and landscapes, biodiversity, water and materials and resources, NFF reported.
The red meat sector has in fact reduced its emissions by about 59pc on 2005 levels.
"Farmers are working hard to balance the sustainable production of food and fibre while managing complex landscapes as part of the ongoing emissions reduction journey," Mr Jochinke said.
Peak grassfed cattle producer group Cattle Australia slammed the growing list of environmental non-governmental organisations it said were cherry-picking science or creating their own for the purpose of attacking Australia's beef industry.
Chief executive officer Chris Parker said creating outrage was fundamental to the business model of these groups.
"That's how they get money from donors. We understand they need to have an enemy to create this outrage, however the cattle industry is not that enemy," Dr Parker said.
There was a wealth of data showcasing the intrinsic link between healthy environments and the prosperity of agricultural business, he said.
"The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation ranks Australia as second in the world for reforestation with an average net gain in forest area between 2010-2020 of 446,000 hectares per year," Dr Parker said.
"Research by the University of Queensland has shown 95pc of Queensland's koala population is found within beef cattle properties. This work clearly highlights that well managed landscapes contribute to sustainable conservation and, in this specific case, productive agriculture coexists with and supports healthy koala populations.
"Land management activities are also critical to managing natural disasters, as well as weeds, pests and diseases, to ensure the ecological health of our landscape and positive biodiversity outcomes."
