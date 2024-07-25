Farm Online
Home/Politics

PM announces cabinet reshuffle, as key ministers plan to retire

Miriam Webber
Dana Daniel
By Miriam Webber, and Dana Daniel
Updated July 25 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Burney pictured at Parliament House. Picture by Gary Ramage
Linda Burney pictured at Parliament House. Picture by Gary Ramage

The Prime Minister has confirmed he plans to announce a cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, as he announced that Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, alongside Skills Minister Brendan O'Connor, will step down from the ministry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

Miriam Webber is a federal politics and public sector reporter, with a keen interest in integrity, transparency and accountability in government. She has been a member of the federal political bureau since 2023, and previously worked as the city reporter. Reach her at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Dana Daniel

Dana Daniel

Senior Political Reporter

Dana Daniel is Senior Political Reporter for The Canberra Times. She investigates and writes about federal politics and government from the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery. Dana was previously a Federal Health Reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age and has also been a Media Reporter at The Australian and Finance Editor at news.com.au. Contact her on dana.daniel@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.