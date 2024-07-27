High rainfall cattle block will come at a high price in West Gippsland

No price has been listed for a coastal grazing farm for sale in West Gippsland but you can bet it will be expensive.
The Pound Creek farm across its 84 hectares (207 acres) is just over 10 minutes from Inverloch - one of the most expensive farming postcodes in the nation.
According to Rural Bank's 2024 property report, the median price of farmland in this part of the world is around $12,000 per acre, ranking this farm offering at around $2.5 million all up.
Farmland prices in West Gippsland near the coast rose 22 per cent last year on the back of the exact same rise the year before, Rural Bank found.
According to local agents the record prices have a lot to do with the scarcity of add-on farming blocks and proximity to Melbourne for possible lifestyle demand.
Melbourne's outer suburbs are just over an hour's travel time from this farm and selling agents say the Pound Creek farm is in a highly sought after area in a "tightly held rural-coastal area".
There is no home on the block - that has been carved off from the farm sale - but a shearing shed remains which has been converted to now include a workshop and a raised section with office, kitchenette bathroom and bedroom.
The living area is fully insulated and features a wood heater and air-conditioning.
Although the block is zoned farming, it is held across two titles allowing for subdivision potential with views over Venus Bay.
It remains a working cattle farm with central all-weather laneways, eight-bay machinery shed, steel crush and cattle yards.
The property is securely watered from two dams and troughs in all 22 paddocks.
The soil is sandy loam and peat, and the pastures have been renovated and fertilised regularly.
Average annual rainfall here on the coast is between 850-950mm.
Agents say the farm has "excellent" internal and external fencing.
"Ideally suited to cattle fattening or breeding, sheep, dairy turnout, or other agricultural pursuits."
For more information contact the agents from Alex Scott and Staff - Marni Lee Redmond on 0403 525413 and Monique Sproson on 0473 011069.
