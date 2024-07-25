Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Cut price share scramble as company keeps its Mallee mine plans afloat

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 25 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
What VHM's mine plant is expected to look like when built on the Cannie Ridge. Graphic from VHM Ltd.
What VHM's mine plant is expected to look like when built on the Cannie Ridge. Graphic from VHM Ltd.

VHM Ltd has announced a $4.8 million cash raising plan to help further its controversial plans for an open cut mineral sands mine on prized farmland south of Swan Hill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.