Cut price share scramble as company keeps its Mallee mine plans afloat

VHM Ltd has announced a $4.8 million cash raising plan to help further its controversial plans for an open cut mineral sands mine on prized farmland south of Swan Hill.
The Melbourne-headquartered company voluntarily went into a trading halt on the ASX yesterday after a run on its shares on Monday and Tuesday.
A group of grain growers is opposing the VHM Ltd proposal south of Swan Hill claiming the mine would place their prized cropping country on the Cannie Ridge at risk.
VHM's flagship Goschen project will mean 20-25 years of round-the-clock mining to open cut five million tonnes of mineral sands and rare earths every year.
The miner today (Thursday) said it had already raised $1.8 million with the placement of new shares at 42 cents per share.
With shares trading at 58c each before the halt, the 42c offer was made at a 28 per cent discount.
VHM said the first share offer "received strong support from the company's top shareholders and introduced a number of new institutional shareholders to the register".
WA mining billionaire Chris Ellison is VHM's largest shareholder.
Now the company wants to raise a further $3 million with another share placement offer "on the same terms" expected to launch next week.
The company said the money would fund "ongoing work programs and working capital as the company progresses environmental approvals ahead of a final investment decision" on its flagship Goschen project which is stridently opposed by grain growers on the Cannie Ridge.
Eligible shareholders will be able to apply for up to $30,000 worth of new shares at the 42c offer price.
The company informed the ASX its own board of directors "intend to participate" in the second share placement "for an aggregate amount of $90,000".
In other advice to the ASX, VHM said said the money raising was intended to "underpin ongoing work programs to advance the development of the Goschen Project in anticipation of the ministerial approval for the Environmental Effects Statement ahead of a final investment decision".
After a six-week public inquiry ended in May, a government planning panel has just made its recommendations on whether the mine should go ahead.
The planning panel's recommendations have remained secret and the Victorian government has not yet said when it will make its decision.
The company has estimated its first mine in the southern Mallee will initially cost around $337 million.
In an update for shareholders earlier in the month, VHM outlined forecasts of government approval coming in the second half of this year.
That forecast said a final investment decision from the company was expected early in 2025 when building work would begin on its Goschen mine.
Funding talks are underway with Australian and international commercial banks for project debt funding to finance the construction.
VHM's Goschen mine won major project status from the Federal government in 2022.
A similar proposal for the Avonbank Mineral Sands Mine near Horsham is still on hold despite expectations of a government decision late last year.
That mine has been years in the planning pipeline.
The freehold land for the mine has already been bought from willing sellers for its Goschen mine which covers about 1534 hectares (3791 acres).
Share prices plunged in early trade after the ASX announcement had been made.
