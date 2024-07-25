Brace yourself: Laboratory-grown meat hits the butcher's shelves

The world now has its first butcher store selling laboratory-grown meat to customers to take home and cook up for the family dinner.
In Singapore, the first country in the world to approve any cultured meat for commercial sale in 2020, restaurants and high-end eateries have been serving the new-age food in novel, very expensive dishes.
One of those restaurants, Huber's, has an attached butchery and has just started offering cultivated chicken from its cabinet.
The New York Times reported the quarter-pound bags of filets were retailing for 7.20 Singapore dollars. That's just over $8 for 200 grams in Australian money.
There is a catch, however. It's actually just 3 per cent animal cells. The rest is the same sort of plant-based protein mix found in the highly-processed meat copycat products available on shelves around the world, including in Australia.
So the lab meat game still hasn't cracked the 'identical taste' nut by a long shot, nor the nutritional equivalent goal.
And at that price tag, it's a long way from an equal price point.
Still, according to the ever-growing list of vocal, often famous, proponents of cultivated meat, this is a major step towards the inevitable - animal free meat taking over the world.
Many of them want beef to lead the way because they believe it is methane from cattle that is doing the most harm to the environment.
Dubious climate science aside, the argument from these quarters is essentially this: If cultivated meat can have the same nutritional value, taste and price as real beef, but without the need for animals, why wouldn't the majority of people choose it?
There is a case that, outside those three factors, animal protein makes the world go round in that it underpins livelihoods all over, from the one-cow farmer in an undeveloped region to the entire towns in northern Australia underpinned by the cattle industry.
But many big picture thinkers contend that society's increasing animal welfare values will override that value.
Former cardiologist Uma Valeti, in a TED Dilemma Series talk last month, reported there are now around 170 companies working in the cultivated meat space globally.
Eight years ago he left his profession to start the company Upside Foods to advance laboratory-grown meat.
"Meat is the most incredibly delicious food, no disrespect to salad or beans," he said.
"It's been part of cultures, traditions and religion for thousands of years. We love the product but not the process."
The United States and Israel have now also given regulatory approval to the sale of cultivated meat and many people believe Australia will be next.
On the other hand, Florida and Alabama have banned it, along with Italy.
Mr Valeti believes it is a global race to bring this food to widespread commercialisation.
He says teams across the world are "working relentlessly" on addressing the cost barrier.
He predicts it will only be five to 10 years to widespread retail availability around the world.
It's no idealistic fantasy, Mr Valeti says.
"Throughout history transformative industries have always triumphed over deep, entrenched opposition, reshaping societies for the better and this is no different," he said.
"We can have our chicken and eat it too."
