Still no dividends, but directors get pay rises as AACo beefs up

Australian Agricultural Company directors will get a 200th anniversary year pay rise in 2024-25, but the beef business giant is firmly maintaining its 16-year freeze on shareholder dividends as it allocates any spare cash to itself.
Chairman, Don McGauchie, has yet again batted away the thorny dividend question at an AACo annual general meeting.
He said the luxury branded beef marketer and big scale cattle producer would continue investing its profits into upgrading property assets and its global supply chain and was reviewing options to develop new revenue streams.
It was also considering prospects for its mothballed $100 million Livingstone meatworks outside Darwin.
The plant shut in 2018 just three years after opening to process northern Australian cattle for export.
"Our strategic direction requires new and increased investment," Mr McGauchie told the Brisbane meeting.
While the historic pastoral company had substantially achieved its goal of transitioning to be a simpler, more efficient and more stable business, he said management intended to prioritise lifting capacity, and the market value of its branded beef, particularly its high end Wagyu product lines.
Although the AGM focused on infrastructure spending and beef genetics and marketing upgrades, the meeting also approved, without any shareholder queries, a $250,000 rise in funding allocated to pay directors, taking the pool for non-executive director salaries to $1.5m a year.
The pay rise, which does not include board attendance fees, was the first lift in the board's maximum aggregate remuneration cap since 2017 and was supported by 95.4 per cent of shareholder votes.
Last financial year AACo spent heavily on its breeding and fattening programs and lot feeding infrastructure, including $36.5m on investment projects, such as expanding the Goonoo feedlot and farming property operation near Emerald in Central Queensland.
The meeting was told that as well as increasing Goonoo's value, the expansion work had lifted AACo's intensive beef supply chain capacity 12pc, which, in turn, would allow the company to supply more beef to global markets.
Total infrastructure investment last financial year was up $16m on the prior year.
Originally a pioneering sheep venture when it was founded in coastal NSW in 1824, AACo is now one of the world's biggest Wagyu cattle breeders, with 23 stations (four of which are leased) two feedlots and farms and about 455,000 cattle in Queensland and Northern Territory.
Mr McGauchie said while the company was focused on optimising earnings from its existing holdings and had no plans to acquire more land, it was "always open to opportunities if they come along".
"We are in the final stages of assessing our first carbon sequestration project to register with the regulator," he told the AGM, noting AACo had vast tracts of remarkable natural assets.
Sequestering carbon to counter its own greenhouse gas emissions, and to sell as carbon credit offsets, was just one potential option available to extract more value from the company's 6.5m hectares.
There are a lot of things we can potentially do with our land assets- Donald McGauchie, AACo chairman
AACo's strategy would pursue new opportunities and revenue, leveraging the size, scale and location of AACo's pastoral assets, which Mr McGauchie noted were currently in excellent condition after a run of good seasons
"There are a lot of things we can potentially do with our land assets," he said responding to a shareholder question.
At the moment, however, the focus was on getting the "big elephant" - the company's beef business - performing at its best, including building on its best herd genetics.
"Targeted programs involving our best bulls and cows, accelerated through commercial scale intensive artificial reproductive technology, will help us breed and grow animals with traits that are more desirable for our customers," he said.
As a long stayer in the business of agriculture, he said AACo had always looked broadly at business opportunities, pointing out it built the colony's first railway and had a monopoly on coal mining in its formative years.
Nature would lead the company's ambitions, but as a listed business AACo was conservative about making promises.
It was conscious to avoid the "greenwashing and high flying ideas" which emerged from some in the business community, including farm sector players.
More details about the strategy and opportunities the company was pursuing would be shared with shareholders in the near future.
Mr McGauchie said the agribusiness was open minded about opportunities for the Livingstone abattoir and looking at the best way to utilise the facility.
"We believe this asset has strategic value," he said.
We have continued to maintain the facility with the knowledge of those potential future prospects."
AACo was also open to strategically investing in opportunities with key partners who could help build its market-leading position.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.