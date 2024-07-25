Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Still no dividends, but directors get pay rises as AACo beefs up

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated July 25 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last financial year AACo spent heavily on its breeding, fattening programs and lot feeding infrastructure. File photo.
Last financial year AACo spent heavily on its breeding, fattening programs and lot feeding infrastructure. File photo.

Australian Agricultural Company directors will get a 200th anniversary year pay rise in 2024-25, but the beef business giant is firmly maintaining its 16-year freeze on shareholder dividends as it allocates any spare cash to itself.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.