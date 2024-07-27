High-density large square baler unveiled by John Deere at AFIA conference

A new high-density large square baler has been unveiled by John Deere Australia and New Zealand production systems manager Stephanie Gersekowski.
Ms Gersekowksi was the keynote speaker at the Australian Fodder Industry Association's 25th annual National Fodder Conference in Coffs Harbour from July 23 to 25, bringing together some of the leading voices in the industry under the theme "Fodder = Opportunities".
"In today's economic and climatic conditions, a focus on risk mitigation, productivity gains and increased profitability, along with building industry resilience, is absolutely essential to drive sustainable, long-term success within the sector," Ms Gersekowski said.
"We want to be sustainable and profitable in terms of the production of fodder, and I feel that there is an obligation for the enterprises that support fodder production, like John Deere, to not only provide you with the best products and technology to help improve productivity on farm but continue to support and engage with industry bodies like AFIA."
Ms Gersekowski said that as a regular participant at industry events the subject of autonomy is a hot topic of discussion.
"Over the last couple of years, I've spent a lot of time talking about the opportunity with automation and there's only ever two responses I receive," she said.
"The first is 'I want it now' and the second is 'I can't see it working for us'.
"For those who are ready to adopt there are steps to be taking to prepare for autonomy and for those who are sceptical, I will ask that you consider the solutions I'm about to run you through and ask yourselves: can it save you on cost, can it save you on time, and can it improve your overall job execution?
"Autonomy is much more than just a driverless tractor."
The foundation of autonomy is John Deere's Precision Ag ecosystem, which optimises workflow of farm management and is already available via John Deere Operations Center.
HarvestLab 300 is a small near-infrared analyser that fits directly onto a forage harvester or can be used separately for table-top analysis.
"HarvestLab supports post-season feed analysis for your fodder consumers," Ms Gersekowski said.
"Producers can better understand the nutritional value and optimise their feed mixes to support higher milk quality or, if you're feedlotting, to support better weight gain in your cattle."
Ms Gersekowski launched Bale Doc at the National Fodder Conference in 2023 and said it enabled near-real-time moisture and weight data in addition to bale count.
"When you are in the tractor, this information is going to allow you to help monitor and track your bale location as well as the conditions you're working in," Ms Gersekowski said.
"It really represents a mini-income statement, so every single bale you're recording is an income statement for the entire year when it comes to bale production.
"Post-season analysis via a harvest layer within Ops Center will also allow you to understand how you can change your inputs for the next season to get more productivity out of your hay, year-on-year."
The Milk Sustainabilty Center (MSC) is a new platform currently being rolled out globally in a joint partnership between John Deere and DeLaval, ahead of its launch in Australia and New Zealand.
Ms Gersekowksi said the MSC worked seamlessly with Operations Center to allow dairy customers to calculate, benchmark, simulate and optimise nutrient use efficiency and CO2e for sustainable and profitable decision-making, while complying with increasing regulatory pressures.
"For fodder producers, it will extend the value proposition that they can provide to their customers," she said.
"These are just three examples of the building blocks that are leading us towards automation and autonomy in the hay and forage production cycles."
Visitors to the National Fodder Conference were also given the first look at the new high-density large square baler ahead of an official launch in Australia in September.
The L341R high-density large square baler features a bigger build chamber, reinforced hoops and is 45.7cm longer than a standard unit, which enables the machine to produce 30 per cent heavier bales than its predecessor.
Since fewer bales need to be removed from the field, farmers spend less time travelling across the crop and trucks are loaded with the maximum amount of hay for enhanced efficiency, creating savings on each trailer load.
