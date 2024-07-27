Farm Online
Home/Property

Versatile exclusion fenced South West grazing country asking $8 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 28 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The exclusion fenced 49,810 acre property Mulga Downs is on the market for $8 million. Picture supplied
The exclusion fenced 49,810 acre property Mulga Downs is on the market for $8 million. Picture supplied

The exclusion fenced 20,158 hectare (49,810 acre) property Mulga Downs has been listed for sale at $8 million with Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.