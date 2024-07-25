Landmark Federal Court glyphosate court case dismissed

The Federal Court class action against Bayer / Monsanto alleging the herbicide glyphosate caused plaintiffs to contract the blood cancer non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) has been dismissed.
Federal Court Justice Michael Lee made his finding this afternoon in the long-running McNickle v Huntsman (a legal entity representing the former Monsanto Australia) after the case was first lodged in 2018.
There were over 800 participants in the class action, headed by Queenslander Kevin McNickle and represented by law firm Maurice Blackburn.
Justice Lee said today's finding only addressed whether glyphosate caused NHL, not whether Monsanto / Bayer had been negligent in their risk assessment of the product.
It was a win for Bayer, but not a definitive one, with Justice Lee saying after studying an exhaustive amount of evidence across various studies there was not enough definitive evidence to say that glyphosate caused NHL.
He said the decision was made considering general causation and not the specifics of the cases of the class action participants.
In particular, an agricultural health study was cited as a major piece of evidence considered by the court.
Bayer welcomed the decision, saying it was consistent with worldwide regulatory and scientific assessments, including from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, that support that glyphosate was safe and non-carcinogenic.
A Bayer spokesperson noted last year the EU Commission re-approved glyphosate for 10 years, following the favourable scientific assessments by its health and safety agencies, which 'did not identify any critical areas of concern.
Australia's peak body for the crop protection sector CropLife Australia also applauded the decision.
"Today's verdict reflects what science and independent expert assessment has confirmed for decades," said Matthew Cossey, CropLife Australia chief executive.
"This is a welcome outcome and confirms the appropriateness of the independent science- based regulatory system overseen by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA)," he said.
The battle regarding the safety of glyphosate has been fiercely fought over three continents over six years since a landmark finding in a Californian court found glyphosate did cause cancer.
There have been a string of successful cases in the US despite Bayer arguing there was no scientific evidence behind the findings, resulting in the company being liable for substantial damage payments.
The crop protection sector globally was closely monitoring the Federal Court case as the first major one of its kind in Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.