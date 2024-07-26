Farm Online
Home/Beef

JBS suppliers Dockers Plains blaze new trails in beef, carbon and welfare

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 26 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus cattle at Glenfalloch Station in Victoria. Picture Dockers Plains Pastoral.
Angus cattle at Glenfalloch Station in Victoria. Picture Dockers Plains Pastoral.

As science turns its focus more to grazing systems to leverage the inhibition of livestock methane to reduce global warming, one southern beef operation is leading the way.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.