JBS suppliers Dockers Plains blaze new trails in beef, carbon and welfare

As science turns its focus more to grazing systems to leverage the inhibition of livestock methane to reduce global warming, one southern beef operation is leading the way.
Angus breeders Docker Plains Pastoral, which supplies premium JBS grassfed and grainfed beef labels, has made big strides towards reducing its on-farm carbon footprint in recent years, along with building natural capital and honing in on animal welfare.
Owned by the Paul family and managed by Dane and Ingrid Martin, the operation spans nearly 10,000 hectares of Gippsland and north-eastern Victorian country across two breeding properties and two attached fattening blocks.
Docker Plains has measured it's methane intensity at 11 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram of beef produced and set itself a target to halve that.
Enteric methane emissions make up 98 per cent of its carbon footprint, given most of its power is now supplied by solar.
The Martins have been trialling making pellets from grass and lucerne, which they combine with methane-reducing additives.
Their initial trials have shown a significant reduction in methane.
"Logistically, it is still very challenging to get enough of the pellets out to ensure the cattle are receiving the necessary additives daily," Mr Martin said.
"So we are now looking at how to get the additives into the cattle's water supply, which I think will be the real game changer."
The two breeding properties, Dockers Plains on the Ovens River near Wangaratta and Glenfalloch Station at the base of the Apline National Park near Licola, run a combined 3500 Angus breeders which are joined to mostly Landfall bulls.
The program is designed around a spring calving, with the larger percentage of yard-weaned steers and heifers, after replacements are selected, headed for the feeder market but a solid number are also grass fattened.
Feeders, in good times, are turned off at 400 to 450kg by 12 months of age to the JBS feedlot at Yanco, destined for the award-winning Riverina Black Angus brand.
The grassfed cohort are turned off at 450 to 500kg by 15 months in a reasonable season. They go through JBS's farm assurance program, one of the world's most comprehensive livestock quality assurance frameworks based around animal welfare, quality, traceability and environmental stewardship.
"With the extensive feedback we get through Meat Standards Australia, we are able to pinpoint where our carcase improvements can be made," Mr Martin said.
"We are doing this through both genetics and management and the greatest tool we have now is using genomics to identify superior animals early."
Dockers Plains is predominantly perennial ryegrass-based and phalaris pastures, with some natural rangeland pasture along the river.
It has 16klm of river frontage, while Glenfalloch has 25klm, all of which has now been fenced off.
Along with protecting riparian zones and river water quality, that has provided solid production benefits via less stock wandering and far less losses, Mr Martin said.
"Protecting the environment is a very big part of our whole business and we have an environmental manager, Karen Timms, who oversees all this work," he said.
"Dockers Plains has the largest environmental covenant in Victoria for private land."
Around 400 hectares of shelter belts have now been planted out to indigenous species, which along with providing invaluable shade for stock has encouraged wildlife biodiversity to the degree that 150 different species of birds have now been recorded.
Meanwhile, Glenfalloch is now entirely powered by solar, via rooftop panels, with a diesel generator as backup.
The riparian zone fencing meant a big investment in offstream water points was necessary and all pumping for water reticulation is now powered by solar, including monitoring systems.
At Dockers Plains, solar pumps operate on bores and machinery sheds also run on solar.
Alongside this work has been the focus on carbon footprint.
"We've reduced the age of our female cattle population to six years through management, largely higher fertility and a strict culling program," Mr Martin said.
"We have also bred for daily weight gain in order to get feeders to market by 12 months."
Why take this path?
"The consumer is wily. They want their protein produced responsibility in terms of the environment," Mr Martin said.
"The other reason is that as farmers, we are custodians of lands and so have the greatest ability to contribute to the climate solution of anyone in society."
Further to that, being a part of a branded beef supply chain and associated assurance program delivers consistency of income and protection from market volatility and access to premiums consumers might be willing to pay for different credentials, Mr Martin said.
"Emissions intensity is where we have to focus for both the longevity of our business and for the planet," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.