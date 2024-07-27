Grains industry news in brief

Canadian anti-deforestation concerns
The Canadian canola industry is closely monitoring the European Union's stance on anti-deforestation regulation.
The EU's Regulation on Deforestation-free Products entered into force June 29, 2023 and there is scope for significant impact on international grain producers.
Within the rules, the importer of the grain must be able to prove products do not originate from recently deforested land.
There is uncertainty about what constituted forest, under a strict definition regrowth could count as forest.
However, on the other hand, some in Canada have identified potential opportunities as it will be more difficult to manage for vegetable oil rivals such as palm oil, grown in tropical regions.
India / Russia trade strengthens
India and Russia plan to further boost agriculture and fertiliser trade ties, after the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow earlier in the month according to a report from Reuters.
India is emerging as an increasingly important market for Russian grain, while it is also increasingly reliant on Russia for fertiliser.
The two nations are reported to have set a target of increasing bilateral trade by 50 per cent by 2030.
Euro barley yields down
Early data from Europe, including the EU and the Black Sea region, indicates yields are likely to be down year on year.
According to the French agriculture ministry, barley yields are markedly below early estimates, on the back of a sodden growing season, with total production likely to be 27 per cent down year on year.
In Russia, yields are expected to be down 5.5pc year on year, however in Ukraine early yield estimates suggest the yields could be slightly higher.
Nuseed launch
Plant science business Nuseed has launched its new canola-based omega-3 product Nutriterra.
Nutriterra is believed to be the world's first source of several omega-3 oils, often derived from fish, from a plant-based form.
Omega-3 oils are sought after as supplements due to their benefits to eye, brain and cardiovascular health, among other things.
Nuseed is pushing the sustainability angle of Nutriterra, given that many other sources of omega-3 are from unsustainable wild fish stocks.
Canada barley desk under threat
Polls have indicated that Canadian farmers are becoming restless with the country's long running barley single desk.
Polling conducted by the Canadian Department of Agriculture found that almost 70 per cent of farmers in Western Canada, where the bulk of Canada's barley is produced, want an end to the single desk.
However, the Canadian Wheat Board, which runs the single desk, argued that the poll findings had been taken out of context by the government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.