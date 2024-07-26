Fashion players attempting bid to save local wool mill Silver Fleece

A number of fashion brands have come together to try and save iconic Adelaide-based wool mill, Silver Fleece, after it was placed in receivership in June.
The founders of brand Sunset Lover, Melanie and Dean Flintoft, have spearheaded a group, which also includes the Australian Fashion Council, to fortify the 73-year-old, Australian-based mill, saying they want to preserve the Australian artisan craft of knitting wool.
They are seeking support from other like-minded investors to raise $1 million by Tuesday, July 30.
"In addition to current contracts, there is enormous opportunity for growth and expansion with some immediate investment, the right management who is experienced in fashion and can-do approach," Ms Flintoft said.
Silver Fleece is equipped with state-of-the-art Japanese knitting machines, while existing contracts include the production of all Australian cricket team jumpers, corporate wear and school leaver jumpers for more than 75 schools across the country.
"These contracts have the mill operating at 50 per cent of its overall capacity, so the potential for expansion is huge," Ms Flintoft said.
"When you think about corporate clients who must buy Australian-manufactured products and the rising demand for sustainable product, the opportunities are obvious, and Australian suppliers limited.
"Qantas, South Australian Police, the 10,000 Australian schools and 70,000 registered not-for-profit sporting clubs are just the tip of the iceberg."
Australian Fashion Council chief executive officer Jaana Quaintance-James said an investment in Silver Fleece would represent a profound commitment to Australian manufacturing, a skilled female workforce and the enduring legacy of the wool and textile industry.
"Supporting this heritage knitting mill not only fortifies the use of high-quality Australian wool yarn but also uplifts our local farmers, preserves the skills of our artisans, and can help reduce environmental impact," she said.
"Silver Fleece is a testament to the excellence and resilience of Australian craftsmanship."
Silver Fleece was established in 1951 by former Serbian prisoner of war Tim Jovanich.
A knitter by trade, he bought a sewing machine and began making woollen garments and supplying John Martins and David Jones with SA school uniform jumpers.
In 2003, the business was passed on to former employee Cathy Barton.
There are 20 skilled staff and technicians employed at the mill.
Ms Quaintance-James said there was so much opportunity to revitalise the mill, and support from investors would allow them to save the jobs of skilled workers, protect Australian craftmanship and have a positive influence on the Australian wool industry.
The Adelaide-based knitting mill entered administration last month, with a general meeting on June 26 resolving that the company be wound up.
Daniel Lopresti and Simon Richard Miller have been appointed as liquidators.
