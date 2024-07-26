Agribusiness buzz in brief

Dairy and plant-based beverages business, Noumi, has agreed to pay $5 million for allegedly violating disclosure obligations after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission investigated circumstances leading to big financial irregularities at its predecessor business, Freedom Foods.
Noumi will also have to pay $50,000 towards ASIC's costs, however, Federal Court judge, Ian Jackman, has reserved judgement on the penalty until August 6, except to signal the company could pay the sum in three instalments.
ASIC launched the action against Noumi, its former managing director, Rory McLeod, and former chief financial officer, Campbell Nicholas, in relation to a lack of material information about the value of inventories in its business reports in the 2018-19 financial year and the six months to December, 2019.
Noumi admitted breaches, on a qualified basis, based on information that should have been known by the two executives.
The company, which has the Australia's Own and MilkLab brands, said the court penalty and costs would be accounted for in its 2023-24 financial results next month.
The National Farmers Federation will host what it is calling an essential webinar which every digitally-connected farmer in Australia needs to attend.
The July 30 presentation will guide participants through the evolving landscape of online security and data protection in areas specifically for the farm sector.
Themes to be covered include the basics of staying safe online and protecting data from cyber threats; securely harnessing the power of the Internet of Things and other smart technologies to improve agricultural operations, and the NFF's Australian Farm Data Code, which ensures ethical management and secure storage of farm data.
Contact the NFF to register for the 12.30pm webinar.
Technology company, Rumin8, has won provisional registration for its methane reducing feed additives from New Zealand's Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines regulator.
Rumin8 is developing solid feed- and water-based formulations using organic active compound, Tribromomethane (TBM), which is claimed to be the most effective of all active ingredients tested for methane reductions in livestock.
The West Australian company's technology uses a scalable, repeatable, and cost effective pharmaceutical grade manufacturing process to synthesise and stabilise the anti-methanogenic compound, which was identified in studies with red seaweed.
NZ approval will allow efficacy and safety studies to be conducted in commercial animals to accelerate Rumin8's products to farm use and subsequently cut methane emissions and lift productivity.
Multiple overseas registration processes were progressing including in the US and Brazil, but Rumin8 chief executive officer, David Messina said NZ was a key target market for Rumin8 given it was already a leader in lower carbon meat and milk production.
This year's Australian Cotton Conference on Queensland's Gold Coast is expected to draw a record attendance, including the biggest turnout of cotton industry trade and business exhibits at the biannual event.
More than 2000 delegates have registered to attend presentations from August 6 to August 8, culminating in a celebration of the industry's highest achievers at the Australian Cotton Industry Awards.
Presentation session topics will range from artificial intelligence and trust, to fertilisers, agronomic consulting, rain-grown cotton, fibre quality, Northern Australia and mental fitness.
The conference awards night, which includes drinks and a three-course dinner, will be compered by comedian, Peter Helliar.
Wine Australia has cancelled the export licence held by northern Tasmanian firm, Alex Russell Wines, and rejected an export application from related business, Russell and Suitor Wines.
While there were no concerns about health or safety for consumers of the wines involved, Wine Australia said it was not commenting further about its decision because the matter was subject to an ongoing investigation.
The Alex Russell wine label was established in South Australia's Riverland, moving to Tasmania to expand into cool climate varieties as Russell and Suitor in 2016.
Wine Australia said there was a strong culture of compliance in the Australian grape and wine sector, with only nine export licences cancelled or suspended in the past decade, and more than 2000 active licence holders in the market.
Wine cannot be exported without an export licence issued by Wine Australia, but companies can apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for review of any export blocking decision.
Cost cutting at Fonterra is expected to see at least 100 accounting jobs go offshore from its New Zealand headquarters in Hamilton.
Local media reports suggested finance and accounting team redundancies would accompany the dairy giant's decision to outsource work to the US accounting and technology services firm, Accenture, in India.
Up to 80 per cent of finance staff in Hamilton were expected to be replaced as part of the company's Future of Finance revamp.
Fonterra said changes would include "co-sourcing" work with an existing partner with facilities in Bangalore and Manila in the Philippines.
Chief financial officer, Andrew Murray, said Fonterra had been reviewing its operating model to try and create better returns for its farmer shareholders.
Former banking chief executive at Queensland's RACQ Bank, Michelle Winzer, has taken over as CEO at digital specialist bank, Heartland Bank Australia, following New Zealand registered Heartland Group's May acquisition of Challenger Bank.
Heartland is Australia's largest provider of reverse mortgages and specialist livestock finance, through its StockCo brand.
Following Challenger's merger with Heartland Finance and StockCo, the revamped Australian business will focus on providing specialist digital banking products which are the best, or unique to the lending sector.
Melbourne-based Ms Winzer, has previously been Bank of Melbourne CEO and worked in senior roles at Bankwest, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac.
Recently resigned Fortescue Metals Group chief executive officer, Fiona Hick, will join the Incitec Pivot board of directors on September 1.
Ms Hick has held executive and leadership roles in the energy and mining sector with Fortescue, Woodside Energy Group and Rio Tinto in the past 30 years,
She is a director of Evolution Mining and president of the West Australian Chamber of Minerals and Energy.
IPL chairman, Greg Robinson, said her leadership, operations and corporate experience, and engineering background would bring valuable strategic insights to the boardroom.
Almond grower and processor, Select Harvests, has appointed Tim Bradfield as its interim company secretary and chief financial officer, following the departure of Brad Crump after six-plus years in the role.
Select is currently searching for a permanent CFO, but is confident Mr Bradfield's international expertise will be significant and invaluable for the company in the meantime.
He has had extensive experience with Australian and US listed companies, including General Motors and MaxiTrans, and worked closely with listed company executive teams to drive business optimisation and growth.
After being in the role in an acting capacity for 10 months, Animal Health Australia has officially appointed Samantha Allan as its new chief executive officer.
Dr Allan was previously AHA general manager of emergency preparedness, animal health and biosecurity for five years.
AHA board chair, Sharon Starick, said the appointment came at a pivotal time for AHA, as Australia sought to enhance biosecurity prevention, preparedness and response capabilities.
"Dr Allan has extensive experience in emergency animal disease response activities - a skill set even more essential for AHA's leadership, with EAD responses occurring more frequently and having larger impacts," she said.
Dr Allan agreed the biosecurity space had never faced more challenges, with the current avian influenza outbreak an example of the increased biosecurity threats, however, current challenge had also highlighted the power of collaboration between the industry and government members working to manage the outbreak effectively and promptly.
Farmland investor and agricultural asset upcycler, GoFarm, is seeking applicants graduating from university to join its 2025 graduate program.
The 12 month program offers a hands-on introduction to the agriculture industry, including on-farm experience and mentoring at the company's properties in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.
Managing director, Liam Lenaghan, said it was designed to attract energetic new talent to the company's growing operations.
"Agriculture at GoFarm isn't just about growing crops, it's about cultivating a sustainable future, increasing productivity and adopting technology and best practice.
"We'll need brilliant young people to do that."
Current graduate recruits include Olivia Hall, who moved from New Zealand to join the horticultural team at Sandmount Farms in Victoria.
University leavers passionate about agriculture are being offered the chance to sign up with Rabobank as part of the agribusiness bank's 2025 18-month graduate program.
Rabobank chief human resources officer, Belinda Webber, said the program gave graduates the opportunity to pursue meaningful careers, and gain skills, knowledge and experience, with a global agricultural leader.
Rabobank is one of Australia's largest farm sector lenders and a major provider of business and corporate banking services to the country's food and agribusiness sector.
Since commencing its formal graduate program in 2023, the bank has launched the careers of graduates from locations as diverse as Sydney and Geraldton in regional Western Australia.
