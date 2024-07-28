Grain growers spoiled for choice with several new EP farms up for sale

Three upper Eyre Peninsula farms have hit the market offering large scale choice for croppers in SA..
An auction will be held in the Tumby Bay Football Clubrooms in late August for Mateenia at Ungarra across 840 hectares (2076 acres).
Nutrien Harcourts is also selling a two-farm aggregation an hour further north at Boonerdo as one offering or split back into two.
Hi-Hopes and Ivanhoe take in a combined 1681ha (4154 acres) and are being sold through a registrations of interest process closing on Tuesday, September 10.
The farms are located in the Boonerdo district, 22km east of Lock and 29km west of Darke Peak.
Hi-Hopes on Mellor Road has 1115ha (2756 acres) of which almost all is considered arable for cropping.
Ivanhoe on Elliott Road incorporates 566ha (1398 acres) with 539ha (1333 acres) said to be arable.
The slightly undulating farm country has historically run as a mixed farming enterprise.
Soils are mainly brown and sandy loams with some areas of limestone.
Farm improvements across the two properties includes a four-bedroom home, two-stand shearing shed, sundry shedding, two sets of sheep yards.
They are serviced by three SA Water meters, with 11 stock troughs spread throughout.
Further south on the EP is Mateenia on Degners Road, 14km west of Ungarra.
Agents say the farm is located in quality cropping country with reliable yields and rainfall.
The farm land is again said to be slightly undulating with loams over clay soils.
The owners of Mateenia have operated a continuous cropping program consisting of wheat, barley and canola in recent years.
There are four SA Water meters servicing the property, as well as eight dams and concrete troughs throughout.
Farm infrastructure includes a fertiliser shed with concrete flooring and sliding roof, two steel and timber frame sheds, hay shed.
There is also a two-stand shearing shed with sheep yards incorporating two-way draft and capacity for 500-700 head.
The property will be offered at auction as two separate non contingent lots.
Lot one is on Degners Road on 717ha and the second lot is on Richardson Road (123ha).
The auction at the Tumby Bay footy clubrooms will begin at 2pm on Monday, August 26..
For more information contact Justin Thompson from Nutrien Harcourts on 0427 130124.
