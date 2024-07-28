Snail surprises in research to stop slow march of the gastropod

Snails are one of the Australian grains industry's major pests, particularly in southern regions, with the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) estimating an overall cost to the industry of $170 million.
However, in spite of this massive damage bill, many of the habits of the gastropod remain a mystery.
To this end, the GRDC has committed $4.6 million to a CSIRO research project looking at means to diminish the damage caused by four major invasive snail species.
The four species are the vineyard or common white snail, Cernuella virgata, the conical snail, Cochlicella acuta, the small pointed snail Cochlicella barbara, and the white Italian snail, Theba pisana.
CSIRO senior research scientist Valerie Caron said there were a number of fascinating discoveries, which in time may have practical implications on snail control.
"The financial cost of snails is not so much what they eat when the crop is young but the downgrading issues associated with them contaminating grain samples at harvest time" Dr Caron said.
"In particular they have a habit in hot, dry southern climates to climb the stalks of cereal crops to avoid the hot soil over summer," she said.
"They will come down at night and when it is more humid, but when they are climbing it is very difficult to avoid them going through the harvester, which in turn creates quality issues."
However, Dr Caron said the CSIRO research may lead to means to get snails out the paddock, albeit with a lengthy lag time as the results are interpreted further.
"There were some really interesting findings, things that probably went against what we were expecting to see," Dr Caron said.
"For instance, the pest snails showed a clear preference for the colour red, flocking to red coloured patches in the trials."
She said that was somewhat of a surprise finding, given that snails were not believed to see colours and that red is not a colour often found in the paddock environment.
"Something like black or white, where there is a temperature difference, that was something we thought about, but this wasn't expected, and there was a definite trend in the trials."
Along with definite likes, there were definite dislikes, with Dr Caron saying there was a strong aversion to garlic in the laboratory and field tests.
"Garlic was most effective at preventing snails from reaching food sources under laboratory conditions."
Other products were trialled, but had limited efficacy.
"Coffee barriers offered only limited protection, especially after 24 hours, with some snails even eating the coffee grounds."
Dr Caron said the next stage of the work would be to try to harness the learnings to create management techniques to minimise snail numbers in the paddock.
She said this could use both trials in some format.
"We're working to develop new management techniques for snails using attractants (colour) for trapping and removal and safe repellents, such as garlic, as barriers.
"This will use the 'push-pull' mechanisms of trying to push the snails away from a certain area using the deterrents and pulling them to others, such as the paddock boundary with the attractants."
Dr Caron said further work would have to be done to identify the particular compound in garlic that repelled the snails and potentially creating a spray that could be used to protect the crop.
"Sprinkling garlic around the edge of the paddock would obviously not be practical, so the next stage will be refining our work further."
She cautioned that the work would vary between the species.
"Some of the problem snail species look quite similar but in actual fact they are not that closely related and behave differently, so all that needs to be factored in."
Dr Caron said areas with alkaline, limestone soils were particularly susceptible to snail infestations.
"The calcium in the limestone can help with snail shell strength, which they don't necessarily get in other soil types.
GRDC pest manager Leigh Nelson said GRDC would continue to work on finding snail management techniques.
"The development of improved management tactics for snails and slugs remains a top priority to improve grain growers' profitability," Dr Nelson said.
The four-year GRDC investment is led by the University of Adelaide in collaboration with South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI), University of South Australia (UniSA), Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and Western Australian Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
