Contractors to converge on Swan Hill

Australia's contract harvest sector will meet in Swan Hill in Victoria on August 7 and 8 for the Australian Custom Harvesters (ACH) annual general meeting and conference.
ACH president Damien Talbot said some of the hot topics for discussion including header set-up and heavy vehicle movement regulations.
Along with the conference there will also be a practical day, where attendees visit businesses such as XTD Engineering, a manufacturer of custom harvester parts, Dunstan Engineering, chaser and mother bin manufacturers and O'Connor's Case IH.
Speakers at the conference will include Dirk Voster, Harvestaire, John Ward, Header Front Repairs, Mark Saunders, Kondinin Group, speaking on harvester testing and setup and the NHVR (National Heavy Vehicle Regulator).
"This is a great opportunity to come along and get involved in the Australian Custom Harvesters group, it's also a fantastic chance for members to meet fellow members from across Australia," Mr Talbot, who is based at Dubbo, NSW, said.
Australian Custom Harvesters membership own more than 400 headers, and harvest over 3 million hectares of crop a year.
To attend call Graeme Mulholland on 0408 579 832, email enquire@customharvesters.org.au, or register online at www.customharvesters.org.au/rsvp
