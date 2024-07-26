Bird flu outbreaks show a place for caged egg production remains

A senior figure in South Australia's egg industry says the current spate of bird flu outbreaks in the eastern states is a strong example of why caged egg production needs to remain an option for farmers.
It comes as the state government fine tunes its detection and response protocols in the event that avian influenza does strike.
There have been a dozen outbreaks of the H7 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, across Vic, NSW and the ACT, resulting in the euthanisation of about 2 million chickens.
All farms impacted have been free-range enterprises, with one home to both free-range and caged hens. It has put a dent in Australia's egg supply, with some retail outlets enforcing precautionary buying limits.
With bird flu strains carried and spread by wild birds, it is an ever-present threat and Egg Farmers of Australia SA & Tas director Darren Letton says it emphasises the need to give farmers their choice of three egg production systems - caged, barn laid and free range - to ensure some form of egg production is safe.
Last year, new Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines were endorsed and stated all caged eggs would be phased out by 2036, with individual states and territories left to enforce timelines.
Mr Letton runs both free range and caged hens in the Riverland at Pike River and says farmers and consumers needed the option to stay on the table.
"With what's going on with bird flu, surely this makes the case that caged systems shouldn't be removed because it's a safe system," he said.
"Birds in housed systems generally don't get as sick and you hardly get any mortality. They also don't mingle with wild birds. Even barn birds mingle a lot more and illness can quickly spread."
While Mr Letton said there was little anyone could do in the way of bird flu prevention, he welcomed the state government's increased response protocols.
He said a temporary housing order while outbreaks were managed could be considered in an attempt at prevention, but conceded it would be difficult to enforce.
The state government has ramped up its response and preparedness protocols in recent weeks, with the purchase of emergency quarantine, sampling and decontamination units.
It has also bought a mobile laboratory for quicker disease diagnosis and done operational planning in case there comes a need for the destruction, disposal and decontamination of poultry.
An operation response policy and plan has also been developed in the event a detection of HPAI is made in wild birds.
Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven and SA's chief veterinary officer Dr Elise Spark said the state remained on high alert.
"Protecting our agricultural industries through rapid response to any biosecurity incidents is of paramount importance to the state government," Ms Scriven said.
"We are committed to ensuring that all is in place to protect our $922 million poultry industry, to ensure the health and welfare of our flocks.
"South Australia currently remains free of HPAI, and we would like to keep it that way.
"We remind anyone who owns birds, whether they are commercial flocks or backyard."
