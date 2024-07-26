Farm Online

Bird flu outbreaks show a place for caged egg production remains

QM
By Quinton McCallum
July 26 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Egg Farmers of Australia SA & Tas director Darren Letton. File picture by Quinton McCallum
Egg Farmers of Australia SA & Tas director Darren Letton. File picture by Quinton McCallum

A senior figure in South Australia's egg industry says the current spate of bird flu outbreaks in the eastern states is a strong example of why caged egg production needs to remain an option for farmers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QM

Quinton McCallum

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.