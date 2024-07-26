Award-winning butter just part of The Dairyman Barossa package

With a life-long passion for milking cows, but limited by property size, Michael Wohlstadt decided to take a different approach to running his Lyndoch, SA, farm about 15 years ago.
He began by value adding to his Jersey milk by feeding it to heritage pork breeds to produce milk-fed pork.
But as the herd naturally expanded, he began to look for another avenues and markets for the milk - settling on producing his own cream and butter.
He now has a range of streams under his brand - The Dairyman Barossa - and has picked up a number for awards for his products, including a recent state-wide Delicious win for his butter, making him a national finalist in the awards - not for the first time.
He has previously won gold in the Delicious awards in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
Mr Wohlstadt had always wanted to be a farmer, and growing up across from a dairy in the Barossa meant his goal was to milk cows.
He bought his farm at 23 and began producing milk for the commodity market.
After a break while his children were young, he looked at returning to milking but found the industry changed.
Much of the dairy focus was in southeast South Australia, while herd sizes had grown significantly beyond the capacity of his farm.
As a result, Mr Wohlstadt shifted from a commodity focus to a paddock-to-plate set up.
He says this does come with extra responsibility but it can also create more areas of interest, such as marketing or customer service.
While the process to make cream and butter was "fairly ancient technology", it also brought with it a range of questions.
"You have to think about what does the consumer look like?" he said.
"Is it restaurants or retail? And how will I package it?"
He started selling at two local farmers' markets - at the Barossa market on Saturday and the Adelaide Showground on Sunday.
"I cannot underestimate the importance of farmers markets for putting toe in the water," he said.
"It is relatively low cost and low input, compared with trying to get into shops, with all the extra overheads."
He said the other benefit was in dealing directly with the customer and receiving direct feedback, such as on portion sizes or packaging.
He still sells weekly at those two markets but has been able to add Tony & Marks retail shops, as well as selling direct to a number of restaurants, including high-end venues Jollies Boathouse in Adelaide, Salopian Inn at McLaren Vale and Hentley Farm in the Barossa.
Mr Wohlstadt's two favourite parts of the operation are dealing with the cows and dealing with customers.
"You have that social dimension of dealing with customers and chefs directly and the feedback from that is what keeps me going," he said.
As for working with the cows, he says they are "beautiful creatures with lovely contentment".
"They're terribly responsive to how you look after them," he said.
"You're dealing with them twice a day, up close and if you look after them, they look after you."
Of the decision to run Jerseys, "why do people follow a particular footy team?".
He said his early exposure to Jerseys had an influence, but he could also see the benefits in their small stature and high butter fat, which worked well for his purpose.
While butter and cream can be simple to make, Mr Wohlstadt says that simplicity can be what sets his product apart.
"We maintain a colour and flavour you don't see in industrial butter," he said.
He adds a small amount of River Murray pink salt to the flavour, while the golden colour comes from the grassfed Jersey cows.
He said consumer attitudes towards butter had been changing before he started making his cream and butter products, but the interest in full-fat products had been getting stronger and stronger.
"I'm old enough to have seen the strong campaign against butter and then the shift back towards butter," he said.
Mr Wohlstadt runs about 50 Jerseys, consistently milking about 20, with whole fat, skim and buttermilk fed out to the Tamworth, Berkshire and Hampshire pigs and young male dairy calves, which are grown to about six to eight months for veal.
These are processed at Menzels at Kapunda, SA, each week.
Also on the 50-hectare farm - some leased, some owned - he runs a bed and breakfast accommodation, grows oyster mushrooms and has about 8ha of vineyard, all while maintaining a side job as an urban planner.
When starting out, he would "do it all", but found that milking and feeding the pigs of a morning before heading to a market was a "tough gig".
Instead, he has built the business up to a stage it can support two full-time employees.
But having gotten the business to this point, with all its elements, Mr Wohlstadt has no intention of sitting back, saying he will always "need a project".
"I'm open to other possibilities," he said.
