Web-based tool helps farmers make better irrigation investment choices

A web-based irrigation system selection tool can assist farmers looking to instal or upgrade an irrigation system.
The tool was developed by Agriculture Victoria for the northern Victorian irrigation area but would be useful for any farmer looking at a new irrigation system.
It works through 90 questions, organised under five key steps. The questions are designed to help farmers research and identify the irrigation options to best suit their farm businesses.
The first step helps farmers identify what they want to achieve with the new irrigation system.
The step requires farmers to have clears goals about what they want - these can be related to economic, environmental or social considerations or a combination of these factors.
For example, an economic goal might be to reduce labour inputs, while a social goal could be to eliminate the need to operate irrigation equipment at night.
An environmental goal might be to reduce run-off or increase water-use efficiency.
Farmers also need to identify how the irrigation system would fit with their long-term business goals.
The tool also prompts farmers to think about where they can obtain further information and advice with links to resources.
The second step helps farmers define their present system and consider options for improvements or changes to a new irrigation system.
The system choices include a greenfield site, a laser-graded border-check system, a non-laser-graded border-check system and a pressurised system.
Farmers are then prompted to consider the farm's features and constraints - as an understanding of these is critical to making a good choice.
Some farm features are fixed - for example soil type, while others can be changed - for example the location of fences.
The tool explores a number of factors including:
The tool also prompts farmers to assess the performance of their existing irrigation system. This includes looking at how much water crops or pastures being grown need, how much water is supplied by rainfall and the production of the crops of pastures.
Step three helps farmers eliminate choices that do not fit either the goals identified in step one or the farm features identified in step two. It also helps farmers explore more information on potential systems.
The tool works through identifying the strengths and weaknesses of various options.
Step four provides a detailed overview of three different irrigation systems:
For each system it looks at planning issues that need to be considered, what needs to be considered at the design stage, how much the system costs and how it needs to be managed.
This section includes videos that explain the issues and tables to allow easy comparison of systems.
The final step helps farmers identify the options that best meet their goals. It also prompts them to consider all the risks associated with the selected option.
The tool can be accessed at https://bit.ly/ISSDG2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.