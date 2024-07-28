Scale Central Highlands irrigation and dryland cropping operation

Codenwarra West is a scale irrigation and dryland cropping operation in the heart of Queensland's favoured Central Highlands.
Located at the junction of the Nogoa River and Theresa Creek, the 3403 hectare (8409 acre) property is located 9km north east of Emerald
Condenwarra West is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis, including crops and a comprehensive range of plant and equipment.
The property features a mix of heavy, black self mulching river flats and duplex soils.
The irrigation system includes 560ha (1384 acres) of pivot irrigation and 501ha (1238 acres) of flood irrigation backed by a 4319 medium priority megalitre Nagoa MacKenzie water allocation backed by 800ML and 50ML storage dams.
There is also 1305ha (3225 acres) of dryland cultivation. Current crops include 340ha (840 acres) of irrigated chickpeas, 650ha (1606 acres) of dryland wheat and 605ha (1495 acres) of early sorghum.
During Olam's ownership, the property has been significantly upgraded, including recent laser levelling, pivot upgrades new pump and substantial infrastructure improvements including machinery sheds, silos, and well-maintained roads.
Expressions of interest on Codenwarra West close with Ray White Rural on September 12.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural Queensland.
