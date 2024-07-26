AACo has more beef to sell and banks on less market competition

The big Australian Agricultural Company's cattle business is banking on its healthier herd, shrinking global beef stocks and lower interest rates to boost earnings fortunes this financial year.
But it is also wary of the potential market backlash caused by contentious new European anti-deforestation regulations which could be used to undermine Australian beef industry credibility and export prospects.
While AACo's farm and supply chain input costs were higher than a year ago and the beef industry was still uncertain about 2024-25's global economic and market trends, managing director, David Harris, said the company would have much more premium quality Wagyu beef to sell into local and overseas markets.
This would enable it to capitalise on an expected shrinking trend in global beef volumes, particularly in high end markets.
AACo management optimism has been buoyed by the way the company grew, or maintained, earnings from branded beef exports in the past 12 months, despite a difficult global market environment in 2022-23, including greater meat supply competition.
Notable overseas sales wins included price growth across its ultra-premium Wagyu beef sales to top end North American restaurants and renewed Korean market share in premium tier categories, plus fresh opportunities expanding AACo's presence in Thailand and Indonesia.
The company's branded beef push helped lift operating cash flow to $9.3 million and revenue grew to $336m, despite Australian cattle prices sinking to four year lows.
"Our supply chain has benefited from consecutive favourable seasons across our northern breeder properties which are contributing to strong pasture growth and increased productivity," Mr Harris told AACo's annual general meeting.
The herd had grown about five per cent last year to about 455,000 head.
We are anticipating healthier cattle, and increased supplies of our premium Wagyu product- Dave Harris, AACo managing director
AACo had also completed a big budget upgrade of its Central Queensland Goonoo feedlot property which would increase throughput into its meat markets by 12pc.
"Combined with a full year of benefits being realised from the Goonoo expansion, we are anticipating healthier cattle, and increased supplies of our premium Wagyu product," he said.
"We have adjusted the profile of our herd, producing more Wagyu animals to further leverage our branded beef sale opportunities."
He said industry analysts predicted the global beef oversupply would ease later this financial year, which, along with signs of reduced global inflation, should allow AACo to capitalise on greater branded beef sales opportunities.
AACo had also established new Australian distribution partnerships and revenue opportunities after reviving its 1824 brand and re-launching the Westholme Wagyu brand locally and overseas.
It was now testing the market with a new Wagyu-based "beef bacon" product, and AACo burger beef, with encouraging results.
"Brand awareness has increased through these activities," Mr Harris said.
"It is positioning the company well as we continue to navigate the ever changing global landscape."
The market landscape's unpredictability was exemplified by European Union deforestation regulations to be enforced in December, which prohibit imports of products produced on land considered "deforested" for beef production - including woody regrowth control on Australian pastoral properties.
AACo was strongly engaged in conversations in Australia around the new laws and preparing its supply chain in readiness for the new restrictions.
Meanwhile, the big agribusiness had also signed up as a leading partner in agriculture's new Zero Net Emissions Agricultural Co-operative Research Centre, playing a key role in the early development of the CRC.
"AACo's 10-year investment reinforces our commitment to sustainability and the efforts to reduce our emissions," Mr Harris said.
The company was testing soil carbon monitoring by satellite with hopes of developing large scale sequestration opportunities in northern Australia.
It had also analysed the way carbon moved through its supply chain, which would help introduce emissions minimisation and carbon accounting strategies.
