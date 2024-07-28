Farm Online
Watt out: Murray moved from agriculture in frontbench reshuffle

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated July 28 2024 - 5:26pm, first published 2:33pm
Murray Watt's 26-month stint as the nation's Agriculture Minister is over. Picture by Vanessa Binks.
Murray Watt's 26-month stint as the nation's Agriculture Minister is over after the Queensland Senator was moved to take over the employment and workplace relations portfolio in a late-term frontbench reshuffle announced on Sunday.

JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

