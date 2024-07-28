Watt out: Murray moved from agriculture in frontbench reshuffle

Murray Watt's 26-month stint as the nation's Agriculture Minister is over after the Queensland Senator was moved to take over the employment and workplace relations portfolio in a late-term frontbench reshuffle announced on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Julie Collins is being shifted from the more high-profile housing and small business portfolios to pick up where Mr Watt left off.
The Tasmanian MP will have to juggle remaining Minister for Small Business but, unlike her predecessor, will not be asked to also be Minister for Emergency Management after the latter was hived off to a new ministry.
Ms Collins was shadow agriculture minister in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election but was shifted to housing in a post-election game of musical ministry chairs that saw Watt land in agriculture from shadow for Queensland resources and emergency management.
This experience gives Ms Collins a solid understanding of issues impacting the agricultural supply chain, while her recent portfolios would make her acutely aware of regional Australia's housing crisis and issues impacting the nation's small to medium enterprises.
Ms Collins posted on social media that she welcomed the "great honour to serve as the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and thank the Prime Minister for this new challenge".
"Agriculture plays a vital role in our country, and our national economy continues to rely on a strong and diverse sector," she said.
The moves were announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday and followed the resignations of Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney and Skills and Employment Minister Brendan O'Connor from the frontbench last Thursday ahead of their retirements before the next federal election.
The situation also provided cover for Mr Albanese to move under pressure Immigration Minister Andrew Giles and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil to new portfolios.
The big winner from the major reshuffle was former employment and workplace relations minister Tony Burke who will become Minister for Home Affairs, Minister for Immigration and Multicultural Affairs, Minister for Cyber Security and Minister for the Arts. He will remain Leader of the House.
While Mr Watt has faced criticism from segments of the farm lobby he is widely seen as a "gold performer" by Labor colleagues and was elevated at least partly for adept media performances and a proven ability to prosecute Labor's positions publicly.
A notable example of these differing optics is his handling of the controversial live sheep by sea ban being panned as destructive to parts of the agriculture industry and regional communities but lauded by party heavyweights for driving an election pledge home.
He has been linked to a ministerial promotion since early June.
Also on social media, Mr Watt listed some achievements in the agriculture portfolio as strengthening Australia's biosecurity system, opening new trade markets and increasing investment in long-term drought resilience.
He also said he was "privileged" to have worked with the Agriculture and Emergency Management sectors and "some incredible stakeholders" and that he was "honoured" to take on his new role to fight to "get more Australians into work and for workers to have better paid, secure and safer jobs".
The reshuffle will be formalised at a special swearing in ceremony in Canberra on Monday.
It comes as new Redbridge polling shows the Coalition is leading Labor 51.5 to 48.5 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.
Meanwhile, Malarndirri McCarthy, a Labor MP in the NT Parliament from 2005 to 2012 prior to being elected to the Senate in 2016, was named as the obvious choice to replace the popular and respected Burney from her assistant minister role in the same portfolio.
Ms O'Neil was named Minister for Housing and Homelessness and Andrew Giles was moved sideways and will be the new Minister for Skills and Training.
While Pat Conroy was named as Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery and Minister for International Development and the Pacific and Senator Jenny McAllister will become the Minister for Cities and Minister for Emergency Management.
Assistant ministry changes include Senator Anthony Chisholm being named Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
Other changes include Matt Thistlethwaite becoming Assistant Minister for Immigration, Patrick Gorman being named Assistant to the Prime Minister; Assistant Minister for the Public Service and Assistant Minister to the Attorney-General and Ged Kearney being named Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care; Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health.
Senator Tim Ayres will become the Assistant Minister for a Future Made In Australia and Assistant Minister for Trade and Josh Wilson Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy.
