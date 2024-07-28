Young crowds descend on the Gold Coast for GrainGrowers conference

A crowd of the future leaders of the grains industry have converged on the Gold Coast for GrainGrowers' annual Innovation Generation conference.
Over 250 young grain industry participants attended the event, now in its seventeenth year.
The theme for the year was "Sowing For Tomorrow" and featured Rugby League legend and farm safety advocate Shane Webcke, world record sailor and climate activist Lisa Blair, Loam Bio co-founder Guy Webb, GRDC grower relations manager Rebekah Starick, John Deere precision ag marketing manager Max Cusack, and Nutrien Ag Solutions' head of commercial sustainability, Rebecca Underwood.
GrainGrowers officials said one of the highlights was a discussion on sustainable development and ESG (environment, social and governance) and whether they were the same thing.
Looking outside the sphere of agriculture, a panel session on whether regional Australia is a hidden gem or a diamond in the rough also attracted robust debate.
GrainGrowers chief Shona Gawel said the conference had once again been a thought-provoking exercise.
"From a GrainGrowers perspective it was extremely pleasing to see and hear young people in the room discussing the key issues that impact the wider grains industry," Ms Gawel said.
"The enthusiasm and drive to help increase productivity and profitability is a measure of assurance that the future of the industry is in good hands," Ms Gawel said.
The 2025 Innovation Generation event will be held in Western Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.