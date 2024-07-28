The impact of cryptocurrency on the agricultural sector

This is branded content.
With all the headlines surrounding the volatile nature of digital currency use, it's easy to forget how transformative the blockchain experience can be in certain markets.
Agriculture, for instance, stands to benefit in a big way from crypto's transparency and efficiency. In fact, technological advancements are already harvesting innovation across the sector.
Bitcoin and other digital currencies are upending the way farmers can do business. Typically, agricultural exchanges require several middlemen and take weeks - if not months - to complete. This is costly, time-consuming and sometimes not even possible.
Enter Bitcoin, a global tool for speeding up transactions and cutting out the middleman. With Bitcoin, farmers can sell their goods anywhere and to anyone in the world. These transactions are faster, safer, and involve lower fees.
Combined with the bullish Bitcoin price, this digital currency has turned into a unique investment option for farmers. It allows farmers to diversify their investments and protect against sudden market shocks. This security mechanism is particularly beneficial to farmers, who are often the first to pay the price of a failed crop.
The technology behind cryptocurrencies brings transparency and tamper-proofing to the agricultural supply chain. Since all data stored on the decentralised ledger are tamper-proof and completely transparent, the entire process, from start to finish, is completely trackable.
Organic and fair-trade farmers, for instance, can provide paperwork and blockchain tracking information to confirm the authenticity of their goods.
Sure, you could buy organic eggs or fabric and trust that all the conditions were met to give you what you wanted.
But getting the blockchain information proving you're not getting hoodwinked will allow consumers to justify an even larger premium for their goods. In other words, organic, authentic, and fair-trade food has just shot through the roof.
Fraud doesn't stop just because food is scarce. Counterfeit seeds and other fake goods, like adulterated fertiliser, are a serious issue and have the potential to ruin entire farms. Con artists and even the same middlemen who are losing their seats will be quick to deploy new scare tactics to maintain their bottom line.
Solving this problem is easy with blockchain, though. Because all this information is being recorded and automatically added to the decentralised ledger, you can easily keep track of everything. If someone tries to peddle bad produce, the entire network will sound the alarm, ensuring that farmers are protected.
In many parts of the world, rural farmers are still unbanked. Cryptocurrencies provide a banking solution to the unbanked. Now farmers can participate in global markets running on a mobile phone.
They can get paid and even take loans with access to financial services. With access to the banking system, they can have good seeds, equipment and other services. Their investments would reflect in the yield.
Also, cryptocurrency can be used as a shelter against local currencies. Most countries are experiencing hyperinflation but with cryptocurrencies, you can save your hard-earned money in bitcoin. A stable cryptocurrency wouldn't lose its value overnight.
In Australia, AgriDigital uses blockchain to survey grain. Farmers sell their grain on the platform, get direct payment in digital currency, and can trace the chain of the product. Instead of worrying and negotiating, blockchain allows farmers to work stress-free.
International organisations use BitPesa to pay farmers around the world, including in Kenya. Now, there is no need to go to traditional banks, deal with them, and pay high transaction fees. You can visit Here for more information on how technology is changing this sector.
Moving forward, more developments would require a collaborative effort. Companies can even use blockchain on the other side to unlock unmet growth and innovation.
Those who develop new models and digitally transform their operations to adopt emerging technologies like blockchain will become more efficient and unlock new business models and revenue streams.
However, while the future is bright, it is important to be mindful, especially given the nature of the digital market itself. It is important to recognise the highly volatile nature of cryptocurrency and realise that it is under threat of regulatory challenges.
Before you experiment, make sure to seek help from a financial adviser and not invest more than you can afford to lose.
Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are revolutionary innovations that are set to disrupt the agricultural industry. The increased transparency, reduced fraud, enhanced efficiency, and wider financial inclusion mean farmers across the globe will benefit in significant ways.
While the value of cryptocurrencies and the ever-increasing value of blockchain technology is being realised globally, agriculture is on the cusp of a transformation. Smart contracts make this vision (and more) possible and if agriculture reaches its full potential with this technology - it will never be the same again.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. This should not be taken as financial advice to buy, trade, or sell cryptocurrency or use any specific exchange. This is not intended for use as investment, financial or legal advice as each individual's need will vary.
