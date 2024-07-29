Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Big win as Australian native bee honey sales granted approval

By Dean Haley
Updated July 29 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food Standards Australia New Zealand has granted Australian native honey the green light to be sold at retail. Picture supplied by the Australian Native Bee Association.
Food Standards Australia New Zealand has granted Australian native honey the green light to be sold at retail. Picture supplied by the Australian Native Bee Association.

The Australian Native Bee Association (ANBA) is celebrating a momentous occasion this week after the approval by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) of its application to permit the sale and use of honey produced by Australian native stingless bees.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.