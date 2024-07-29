Top class dairy for sale in lush Heytesbury may attract corporate interest

Corporate operators might run the numbers on a highly productive dairy farm for sale in the renowned Heytesbury district of western Victoria.
Located near Simpson, the farm features a fully automated 58-unit rotary milking platform.
Heytesbury is regarded as one of the most productive and reliable dairying regions in Australia after it was founded with the clearing of the Heytesbury Forest as part of a soldier settlement scheme in the 1960's.
Average annual rainfall in the region is around 900mm.
Farming land in the Heytesbury is typically rich, gently undulating featuring well-drained sandy loam and clay soils.
This farm on the market also boasts "top class attractive gently rolling country carrying top quality pastures", according to agents.
No price has been suggested for the sale although dairy properties in the same area regularly sell for around $9000-$10,000 per acre.
This farm in Bucks Road takes in 266.5 hectares (659 acres) which is large land footprint for a dairy offering in the area.
The farm is 7km west of Simpson and 20km west of Timboon.
The property on offer is across four titles and while currently dedicated to dairy, with its size means it could also incorporate a prime lamb or beef operation.
Agents suggest the offer may suit a corporate investor or an owner-operator.
At the heart of the lush farm is the big automated rotary.
Recent improvements to the dairy include a new milking platform, Waikato system, new disc mill and easy draft operation.
It has a 26,000 litre vat, auto feed, undercover AI area, three-phase power, 130 KVA generator for alternate power.
The dairy has a yard capacity of 700 cows with flood wash.
Agents say the farm has numerous machinery, calf and hay shedding..
An extensive laneway system services 80 well-fenced and sheltered paddocks.
Water supply is secured with an "abundant" dam water supply to troughs via a recently upgraded system.
Other property infrastructure two homes - one four-bedroom and the other three-bedroom.
"A well-presented and maintained quality holding in a most reliable region," agents said of the offering.
The property is being sold by expressions of interest closing on Tuesday, September 2.
For more information contact the agents from Charles Stewart and Co. - Michael Stewart on 0418 520467 and Brian Gleeson on 0417 132077.
