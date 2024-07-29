Egg shortages plague shoppers but we're not out of the woods just yet

Shoppers are still being frustrated by a shortage of eggs for sale.
Despite no new outbreaks of avian influenza being detected for weeks, there have been some angry scenes at supermarkets after carton limits were imposed and empty shelves greeted shoppers.
Growers are still blaming a COVID-style hoarding of eggs by consumers rather than any national shortage.
More than a million birds have been euthanised in the current outbreak with farms quarantined in Victoria, NSW and the ACT.
The nation's biggest marketer of eggs, the farmer-owned Australian Eggs, says there's still more than 20 million hens under the care of hundreds of egg farmers across Australia working to keep eggs on shelves.
There have been no new infected properties identified in Victoria since June 24 where the avian influenza outbreak has hit the hardest.
Government staff in that state have completed more than 5000 surveillance activities, including property visits, phone calls and dead bird collections, and tested over 16,300 samples.
Poultry owners have been warned to stay vigilant.
There is a housing requirement in place, meaning all birds in the restricted area or control area near the infected properties must remain in their enclosures, to avoid any contact with wild birds.
'We appreciate that in these areas it's not always easy to have your birds housed and we thank bird owners for their essential support to prevent the spread of this disease, as the risk of the disease remains,' said Victoria's chief veterinary officer Dr Graeme Cooke said.
Infected properties continue to be decontaminated and the risk of infection removed, as Agriculture Victoria works towards achieving freedom of avian influenza for Victoria's poultry industry.
Many supermarkets now have a two carton limit on sales.
Shoppers have observed their choice of eggs is still less.
Australian Eggs says the time of the day can also impact the perceived shortage.
"We have already seen some disruption to egg supply with shelves thinning out in some stores towards the end of the day," Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies said.
