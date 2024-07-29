Ambushed: Sacked RLF AgTech boss says allegations are untrue

The dumped managing director and major shareholder at specialist fertiliser business, RLF AgTech, is taking his disputed termination claim to the Supreme Court.
Ken Hancock says his sacking blindsided him last month and, coincidentally, came just shortly after he had extended his own loan funding arrangements to support the company's struggling finances.
RLF owes him more than $4 million.
Mr Hancock, a founding figure in the West Australian-based liquid nutrition business, and also long-time chief with its 25-year-old predecessor, Rural Liquid Fertilisers, is RLF AgTech's biggest creditor.
However, a special shareholder meeting late last week voted him off RLF's board after he refused to resign his director's seat in the wake of losing his chief executive officer's job.
He has vigorously refuted claims by fellow board directors which led to the shareholder meeting being called in Perth to end his directorship.
He also claimed no serious conflict issues with board directions were ever raised with him prior to May 31 when he was told he was sacked.
In reply, the board has argued it will vigorously defend in court its decision to end his management services.
RLF's liquid fertiliser business, which was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange two years ago, has manufacturing operations in central China and recently spent $4.5m buying the LiquaForce liquid nitrogen business in North Queensland.
However, earnings and the RLF share price have withered in the past year despite expectations that its expanding Asian market sales and carbon farming initiatives in Australia would have been much more rewarding.
Mr Hancock said the board had acted without a proper basis by hastily terminating his executive roles a month ago.
It had not properly investigated the unfounded allegations made against him, or fully considered the implications of its decision.
A notice of general meeting issued the day after he lost his managing director's job claimed his individual performance had become less than satisfactory, including his apparent failure to report to the board in a timely and accurate manner, failing to respond to board directions, and contributing to the fall in RLF's financial and operational performance.
It also argued there was poor transparency and a conflict of interest in Mr Hancock maintaining management roles at RLF AgTech and the Rural Liquid Fertilisers business, which makes RLF fertiliser products for sale in Australia and overseas.
However, Mr Hancock said the meeting notice to shareholders gave "opaque and insubstantial reasons" for his removal and made no mention of the fact that he disputed the legitimacy of his termination.
"I believe they (the allegations) are a consequence of a business disagreement between fellow director Gavin Ball and myself, regarding the business generally and the performance of the South-East Asia business.- Ken Hancock, former managing director
In a statement released just prior to last week's meeting he told shareholders to be concerned about the origin and motivation of these events.
"I believe they are a consequence of a business disagreement between fellow director Gavin Ball and myself, regarding the business generally and the performance of the South-East Asia business," he said.
He noted Mr Ball was responsible for the Asian business where revenues were expected to be 65 per cent below guidance forecasts and had dragged down RLF AgTech's overall revenues by about $45pc.
Mr Ball, also a significant investor in RLF, was made acting managing director after Mr Hancock's departure.
Mr Hancock said any claims of conflict should have been dealt with by an independent conflicts committee, headed by company chairman, Don McLay, rather than progressing in the manner which transpired.
"Despite my lawyers having raised concerns about the legitimacy of that termination, the company has, to date, provided no response to those concerns and seems disinclined to do so," he said.
"As a result of my longstanding association, shareholding and creditor position with the Company, I have a strong interest, motivation and desire to see it succeed."
Mr Hancock acknowledged the company's share price and financial performance had not met expectations in 2023-24, however he had taken steps to improve performance, including cutting costs and acquiring Liquaforce to enhance Australian revenue and reduce earnings fluctuations.
RLF's revenue had actually been up 40pc at the end of 2023.
As the company's largest shareholder, via various entities, he empathised with other shareholders' concerns about recent financial results.
However, his own 39pc voting strength and plea to shareholders was not enough to save his director's seat, with the meeting voting 56pc to 44pc for his removal from the board.
Meanwhile, RLF AgTech has confirmed that the newly acquired LiquaForce business, based in Ingham, has produced its first batch of RLF products and made its first export shipments to Vietnam.
"Prior to the LiquaForce acquisition, Australian-made RLF products were required to be manufactured by a distributor, which incurred additional costs associated with input costs, tolls and freight charges," said chairman, Mr McLay, referring to the contract with the Rural Liquid Fertilisers plant in Perth.
"The ability to manufacture at LiquaForce in Queensland provides cost efficiencies which benefit customers and the company.
"In addition in-house production enables RLF to mitigate risks associated with third party arrangements and improves manufacturing controls."
LiquaForce general manager and former owner, Cameron Liddle said RLF products were complementary to the current LiquaForce range.
RLF's entry into the Queensland broadacre and horticulture market provided a substantial opportunity to engage with new customers with an expanded product range.
