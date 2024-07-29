WoolPoll: what's in and what's out at different levy rates

The voter information pack for the upcoming WoolPoll has been released, detailing what projects would stay and what would go under four different levy rates- 0 per cent, 1pc, 1.5pc and 2pc.
According to the document, AWI has no predicted available reserves as of June 2024, with spends on projects thus tied closely to how much revenue is received via levies.
Flystrike vaccine research and sheep classing workshop face the chop by Australian Wool Innovation if they don't get an increased levy spend, while marketing activities will be almost halved.
AWI is obliged to keep enough reserves aside to wind up the company in the event that growers voted for a 0pc levy, with around $15 million held in an innovation fund.
"The change in levy from 2pc to 1.5pc following the 2018 WoolPoll plus the lingering economic effects of COVID have had a major impact on AWI's finances," the document details.
"The Board has prudently drawn down available reserves to sustain key projects.
"There are no available reserves projected over the next three years."
A vote for a 1pc levy and an estimated revenue of $42.9 million would see no new flystrike vaccine research, no Breeding Leadership program, no funding for scientific research in relation to wool's eco credentials and no methane emissions reduction research.
Capacity building activities such as Lifetime Ewe Management Training would be halved, extension networks consolidated meaning fewer local programs and face to face flystrike extensions would go.
The marketing spend would drop to 41pc of its current level, while 70pc of shearer training would be kept.
Work around bioharvesting would also be retained.
If growers vote to maintain a 1.5pc levy, leading to a $54.6 million revenue, there would be no sheep classing workshops and no new flystrike vaccine research and the marketing spend would reduce to 55pc focused on China with limited spending in other markets.
There would also be reduced investment in internal parasite research and eco credentials research, reduced opportunities for collaborations and jointly funded grant applications and imited support for wild dog programs.
Key investment priorities would be bio harvesting and shearer training, which would be at 90pc of the current level.
An increase to a 2pc levy and subsequent revenue of $66.1 million would still mean some cuts, with the marketing spend dropping back to 70pc of its current level focused on China, Japan, Korea, Europe and America, while there would be some support for wild dog control programs
That levy rate would see 100pc of shearer training continue.
WoolPoll panel chair Rich Keniry said the panel had worked hard to try to make the pack as clear as possible for woolgrowers to make their choice quickly
"You have a look at the previous voter information memorandums... there was a lot of detail and 20-odd plus pages with a lot of wording," he said.
"What the panel wants growers to do now is to be able to look at this document and go, 'wow, at 2pc this is what happens, at 1.5pc this is what happens, at 1pc this is what happens.'.
"My opinion and the panel's opinion is that what's in there allows growers to look at this and make a decision quite quickly, which is something that's different.
"In the past it's been quite a long, drawn out, long-winded reading of a lot of documents where I think this one paints a clear picture of exactly what's going to happen at each of those levy rates."
Mr Keniry said it was now in the growers' hands to read the document and make a choice regarding the investment of their own money into the industry.
"Back in 2018 when the growers voted from 2pc down to 1.5pc, there were a lot of reserves and AWI had funds available to invest into new things," he said.
"The two things that drives AWI's incomes is the EMI and wool production so there have been a number of things that have happened... we went through three years of drought so sheep numbers decreased, we came out of a drought and went in COVID so there's been a whole array of different things that have impacted the lead up to this.
"In 2018 there were a lot of reserves but AWI has been drawing down on those reserves to invest into project in the last few years and the reality of it is those reserves are down to a level that mean there are no more reserves to be put back in... whether it's 1pc, 1.5pc or 2pc, the company will be operating on the income they get which is driven by the levy."
AWI is yet to make any recommendations to woolgrowers about what the levy rate should be.
