Dairy farmers enjoy Gippsland farm tours of Lely milking robots | PHOTOS

Dairy farmers from across Victoria and further afield travelled to Gippsland on July 25-26 to explore how milking robots could benefit their operations.
Robot manufacturer Lely organised a two-day crash course in the technology with briefings at Warragul, Vic, and farm tours in the local area.
Stock & Land joined on Friday for two dairy farm visits where interested farmers saw the robots in use.
Grant and Leesa Williams, Hallora, Vic, hosted the tour group at their 570-cow farm.
The couple were using 10 Lely milking robots and were the second farm to use the technology in Australia, back in 2009.
Luke and Mel Wallace, Wallacedale Jerseys, Poowong North, Vic, welcomed farmers to their 210-cow stud farm.
They were operating three robots and supplied to Gippsland Jersey.
There were several young dairy farmers present who saw milking robots as a "game changer" for reducing labour dependency, improving production and animal welfare.
