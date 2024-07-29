Collins Class: What do we know about Australia's new Agriculture minister?

Australia's new Agriculture Minister Julie Collins, described as approachable and "a listener and thinker" by those familiar with her management style, moved into the portfolio this week courtesy of a late-term frontbench reshuffle.
The cabinet shake-up has been labelled by stakeholders as a "fresh start for farmers" after Murray Watt, who kicked goals particularly around sustainability, trade and biosecurity for the sector while supporting some unpopular government policies, was promoted to takeover the employment and workplace relations ministry.
However, while the Tasmanian MP and party stalwart is yet to reveal her priorities it is doubtful Ms Collins will stray too far from the current path in the lead-up to the election and rather use her so-called honeymoon period to bed down existing policies, particularly around sustainability.
"Agriculture plays a vital role in our country, and our national economy continues to rely on a strong and diverse sector," she said.
In a twist, Ms Collins was shadow agriculture minister in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election before being handed the housing and small business portfolios in a post-election game of ministry chairs.
After being in charge of the government's pipeline of investment for affordable and social housing, including the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, she is back to help drive agriculture to become the nation's next $100b industry and navigate the road to net-zero by 2050.
She also comes to agriculture after being publicly singled out by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for securing the government one of its biggest wins so far in pushing the HAFF through parliament last year following months of protracted negotiations with the Greens.
But what else do we know about the Labor left faction stalwart?
The issue of stable housing and homelessness is close to Ms Collins' heart and she spoke on Monday of knowing "firsthand that a place to call home is life changing", after telling parliament in her 2008 maiden speech that she left high school after year 10 because she could not afford to continue.
After joining the workforce full-time aged 15 in a Hobart supermarket, Ms Collins, who has three children and two grandchildren, eventually gained a certificate IV in business administration and set to work for various Labor MPs, including former state premier Jim Bacon, and state government departments from 1990 to 2006.
At the same time she was also rising through Labor ranks in being elected Tasmania's Young Labor president in 1996 to Tasmanian ALP state secretary from 2006 to 2007.
She vacated the latter to throw her own hat in the political ring.
Despite having no formal experience in agriculture, her electorate of Franklin, which she has won six consecutive times since 2007, takes in some of Tasmania's most pristine and important agriculture land through the Huon Valley.
The area is also hoping to remain a forestry heartland and Ms Collins will be cognisant of the importance of the trade on a micro and macro level as she continues the work of Mr Watt who was noticeably active in forestry farming initiatives.
Australian Forest products Association chief executive Diana Hallam said Ms Collins' housing experience and background meant she appreciated "the value of our native, plantation and downstream manufacturing cogs in the forestry sector".
Ms Collins, who was also a minister in the Rudd and Gillard governments, will remain Minister for Small Business but, unlike her predecessor, will not be asked to also be Minister for Emergency Management after the latter was hived off to a new ministry.
Meanwhile, the reshuffle also saw Senator Anthony Chisholm take the newly-created position of Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
The addition was met with enthusiasm from stakeholders in having an extra set of eyes over the industry, but also raised questions as to whether it indicated that Mr Watt had been carrying too much in juggling two portfolios with limited crossover.
The Coalition has previously had an assistant agriculture minister.
Prior to his 2015 election to the senate, Mr Chisholm, a member of the Queensland right, started as the party's ultimately unsuccessful candidate at the age of 22 in Warrego at the 2001 Queensland state election.
From 2004 to 2007 he worked as an organiser at both state and national level before becoming a staffer of the opposition leader Kevin Rudd.
He then served as Queensland Labor state secretary from 2008 to 2014 and was campaign director for the party's 2015 state election, Mr Chisholm briefly worked for Santos before winning the seat of Chisholm.
He has been Assistant Minister for Regional Development since June 2022.
Meanwhile, Ms Collins is being briefed on her new role as many of Labor's big agriculture policies are done and dusted or underway, as would be expected months out from an election.
Mr Watt also had a reputation for being successful at securing funding because he did not ask for much and was precise in how it would be used when he did, which means there may not be a lot of superfluous money floating around.
However, Mr Watt had been working with other portfolios on important policy settings and unfinished business, including the agriculture land and sector plan, environmental reforms, jobs and skills and workplace and industrial relations.
The nature of this reshuffle means that Ms Collins will be hearing the same concerns over the new workplace rules and labour availability that Mr Watt would have been taking to his predecessor in Tony Bourke - who was shifted to a super portfolio that includes immigration, home affairs and cyber security.
This means that, with labour one of the key issues currently impacting agriculture and new workplace laws set to begin in August, Mr Watt will continue to have a fundamental impact on the industry from his new portfolio - whichever way the cards fall.
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said Ms Collins has "a big task ahead of her" but also a unique opportunity to drive change.
"Solutions and support with national traceability reforms, biosecurity concerns and meaningful competition reform are just some of the priorities we hope to be able to work with the Minister as we move forward into this new period," he said.
"Certainly as small business minister she already has an appreciation for some of the challenges we face."
Although Mr Watt's tenure was marked by the government banning the live sheep by sea export trade and the controversial biosecurity protection levy, the Australian Meat Industry Council said it "has valued the productive collaboration" with Mr Watt on critical issues such as biosecurity, labour and trade access.
It said in a statement that "his efforts have positively impacted our industry and we remain committed to engaging constructively with the government".
While many farm groups were quick to congratulate the appointment, there will need to be diplomacy with the advocacy if some parts of the lobby hope to repair their relationship with the government.
This particularly concerns the National Farmers' Federation who sideswiped Labor in declaring open warfare on the government at its 2022 national conference and has since repeatedly butted heads with Mr Watt.
The feud culminated in Mr Albanese and Mr Watt said to have directed "both barrels" at NFF president David Jochinke and chief executive Tony Mahar following a "stunt" where the duo led a preplanned but small walkout over the live sheep ban during Mr Watt's post-budget breakfast speech at Parliament house.
The organisation has struggled for traction with the government since and Ms Collins will be fully aware of the relationship breakdown from handover discussions and corridor whispers.
The NFF said in a statement that it hopes "Minister Collins will be a champion for sensible policies to support and grow our farm sector".
"There's no doubt we've seen some policies that have deeply impacted and enraged our sector... but we also acknowledge (Mr Watt's) partnership and willingness to work with the sector," it said.
