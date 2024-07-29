Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Collins Class: What do we know about Australia's new Agriculture minister?

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated July 29 2024 - 9:24pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Collins has moved house to become the nation's new Agriculture Minister. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.
Julie Collins has moved house to become the nation's new Agriculture Minister. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Australia's new Agriculture Minister Julie Collins, described as approachable and "a listener and thinker" by those familiar with her management style, moved into the portfolio this week courtesy of a late-term frontbench reshuffle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.