Rex shares stop trading as financial revamp rumours abound

Regional Express shares are in a trading halt until Wednesday amid rising speculation about the future of the country airline's current board and the viability of its relatively new capital city jet services.
The carrier's board faces a surprise bid by former executive chairman, Lim Kim Hai, to replace all but two current directors, including his successor and long-time deputy, John Sharp.
The trading halt has not impacted scheduled flights to the airline's 56 destinations in all states, most of which are turboprop services to regional and remote airports.
Financial media gossip has suggested Rex has signed up financial services giant, Deloitte, to devise a business turnaround plan.
Deloitte was the big four accounting giant responsible for helping Virgin Australia recover from voluntary administration after administrators were called in in 2020.
Rex's share price has almost halved in the past financial year, and traded at 56 cents at the end of last week.
Although the Wagga Wagga-based Rex previously enjoyed a remarkably consistent profitability run, unlike many of its domestic market rivals, the airline has not posted a profit since climbing back from much-reduced services during the COVID pandemic.
Its Boeing 737 services have gradually gained airspace and popularity since launching in 2021, but have struggled to be profitable despite now operating on 12 routes.
In requesting an Australian Securities Exchange trading halt, company secretary, Richard Kwan, said the move was "pending a material announcement in relation to a news article published on July 27, 2024".
"The securities of Regional Express Holdings Limited will be placed in trading halt at the request of REX, pending it releasing an announcement," the ASX statement said.
The trading halt was due to stay in place until the start of ASX trading on July 31, but could end earlier, or be extended.
Earlier this month, former executive chairman and continuing board director, Mr Lim, who owns about 17 per cent of Rex shares, called for a general meeting of shareholders to vote on removing four directors and appointing two new ones.
No further comment about a shareholder meeting has been forthcoming from Rex, although it would legally be required to set a date by early August.
Aside from Mr Lim himself, the only director excluded from the proposed purge was Lincoln Pan, who represents another of the airline's key backers, PAG Asia Capital.
The Transport Workers' Union weighed into speculation about what was happening at Rex, supporting suggestions about Deloitte being engaged to help fix its finances while also promising to help Rex return to financial health.
"Like Bonza, Rex was another airline attempting to do right by the Australian public, keeping regional communities connected and driving down fares on popular routes," TWU national secretary Michael Kaine said.
Although there has been no Rex confirmation of any financial crisis Mr Kaine said the union had worked with Deloitte to get Virgin Australia back in the air and would work just as hard with them again to try to rescue Rex Airlines
Following this year's collapse of fledgling discount carrier, Bonza, which tried to cultivate new traveller routes between airports outside mainstream metropolitan areas, the TWU and the Australian Services Union have urged the Canberra to establish a Safe and Secure Skies Commission.
The unions want more regulatory oversight, stability and binding standards in the Australian aviation industry, and have been particularly keen to scrutinise what they see as potentially anti-competitive behaviour from Qantas.
Rex's Mr Sharp has long been a critic of Qantas' tactics, which included launching regional flights during the pandemic (when its international services were mothballed), which put the national carrier in direct competition with the modest country services Rex had maintained for years.
