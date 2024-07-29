Why Australia's glyphosate decision provides more certainty than US cases

Over the years, the legal and scientific communities have had an uneasy relationship on the topic of complex issues such as herbicide safety.
The legal sector, used to the gladiatorial battlefield of the courtroom where there are clear winners and losers, can struggle with the nuances of the scientific world where myriad factors are all considered and no finding is considered 'closed as researchers look for new evidence.
Equally, the issues that arise when a jury is forced to make a decision on complex scientific data, such as happened in the US during the landmark court cases which found Monsanto liable for its glyphosate-based products causing cancer, with eye-watering damages awarded, also reflect a far from perfect mechanism for adjudication.
With this in mind, last week's Federal Court of Australia decision in the McNickle v Huntsman (Bayer / Monsanto) case, a class action looking at whether glyphosate was carcinogenic, was a welcome exercise in restraint and clear-eyed decision making.
Justice Michael Lee handed down his finding that glyphosate was not, on the balance of probabilities, responsible for the cancers of those participating in the Maurice Blackburn-run class action with a rock-solid understanding that the debate surrounding the safety of glyphosate, Australia's major herbicide, would have major ramifications outside those directly impacted.
In handing down his statement, Justice Lee explained the difficulty in trying to distil the reams of data on glyphosate into a simple yes or no equation.
"The difficulty is that my resolution of the central issue is not captured by a simplistic binary response to the central common question," Justice Lee said.
Based on the exhaustive amounts of evidence provided by both sides during the case, he said on the balance of probabilities the plaintiffs failed to prove that glyphosate causes cancer.
While the decision fell in favour of the majority of those in agriculture and the crop protection sector who support the continued use of the broad spectrum product, there was the understanding in the finding that science, unlike law in many cases, does not remain fixed to precedents and would continue to evolve, and that evidence at some stage may present that forces a rethink.
In handing down the finding, Justice Lee acknowledged there were mixed views across the scientific community about the risks of glyphosate, and said further research could provide a more definitive answer.
This careful assessment of the situation, fully cognisant of the wider implications are in direct contrast to the hysteria that swept through the US during 2018 in the wake of the first cases awarding damages to people on the basis of glyphosate causing cancer.
Much of the criticism of these cases were that they were adjudicated by juries with no background in agriculture and science, making it difficult to make a call on incredibly dense technical information.
In Australia, the Federal Court has been through thousands of pages of literature and looked through a myriad of different studies, with Justice Lee clear in his speech that the decision was based on all the evidence available, not just that pertaining to the plaintiffs.
While not definitive in terms of a cast-iron decree that glyphosate does not cause cancer the court's finding has been well received by the agricultural sector, who have called all along for decisions in regards to glyphosate safety to be made by scientists with the necessary expertise.
The call means that Australian distributors of glyphosate can do so without having to factor in potential legal costs and provides clarity from the crop protection sector making research and development (R&D) decisions right through to farmers planning crop rotations.
Equally, those who remain convinced of the problems with the herbicide can attack research projects with vigour knowing the door will remain open to reconsider should compelling evidence be found.
With such an emotive issue at hand Australian agriculture desperately needed a steady hand to work through the case dispassionately and without bias and thankfully that is what we have seen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.