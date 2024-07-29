High performance breeding, backgrounding country with altitude | Video

Dyamberin is a 1728 hectare (4270 acre) high performance grazing enterprise situated in the 909mm annual rainfall region of NSW's Northern Tablelands.
Located on Dyamberin Road in the highly regarded Wongwibinda district near Ebor, the property is currently carrying 800 Wagyu cows, retaining all weaners and growing them out to 380kg feedlot entry weights.
In a good season, the property is said to have the potential to background a further 600 steers.
Dyamberin is being promoted as having an estimated monthly carrying capacity of 20,377 dry sheep equivalents.
The property sits at 1030-1200m above sea level and runs from undulating, high altitude grazing country to steep, timbered lands.
The predominantly basalt soils with sections of brown earths are very well suited to high performance improved pastures, fodder crops and hay production.
Dyamberin benefits from 559ha of improved perennial pastures including savvy cocksfoot, atom prairie and red and white clover/
Annual treatments of 150kg/ha of single super and 125kg/ha of Croplift have been applied across the property since 2021.
There is also 805ha (1989 acres) combined with native grasses, with the balance being remnant vegetation, laneways and compounds.
The property is fenced into 27 paddocks and a 6.5km laneway with four holding paddocks around the homestead suitable for horses.
Some 14km of internal and boundary fencing was previously completed on the property.
The securely watered property has a solar equipped bore and a storage dam supplying a reticulated tank and trough system, backed by 50 dams and seasonal creeks.
Operational infrastructure includes two sets of cattle yards with the main set featuring a covered processing area, a Clipex pneumatic crush and scales, as well as hay and machinery sheds.
Accommodation includes a newly renovated three bedroom homestead with an expansive deck overlooking the property.
Dyamberin is well positioned to feedlots at Glen Innes, Tamworth, Quirindi and Texas; and livestock selling centres and processing facilities at Glen Innes, Inverell and Tamworth.
"The Wongwibinda district is renowned as some of the highest-performing grazing land in NSW," Mr Cudmore said.
"Dyamberin will suit an institutional investor or a discerning private buyer looking to secure a high rainfall asset with excellent soils and fodder cropping options to produce premium beef."
Expressions of interest close with LAWD on August 29.
Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, George Barton, 0473 613 332, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, LAWD.
