Grain sector breathes sigh of relief following glyphosate decision

The agriculture sector has welcomed the certainty provided by the Federal Court of Australia in handing down its finding that glyphosate used according to label directions is safe to use.
There was a collective sigh of relief from key grain growing organisations, with glyphosate a virtually irreplaceable part of crop rotations, particularly in no-till systems.
While the case did not have a direct impact on labels and permitted usage, a finding glyphosate was carcinogenic would have placed further pressure on the product, which has endured bans in some countries in recent years due to beliefs it was not safe to use.
GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel welcomed the findings handed down by Justice Michael Lee, saying they reinforced the findings of scientific regulators globally, including Australia's own Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).
She said the class action presented to the Federal Court went against the robust scientific risk assessment conducted by the APVMA.
"While the decision does not impact the immediate registration and use of glyphosate, it publicly reinforces a farming tool that is used by growers for Australian cropping conditions," Ms Gawel said.
She said glyphosate had played a key environmental role in allowing growers to implement modern conservation agriculture methods that prevent erosion and retain soil cover, boosting long term soil health.
She said glyphosate had enabled growers to control weeds without needing to plough or till the soil, with reduced tillage better maintaining soil nutrients and improving water use efficiency.
"A loss of access to this product would require growers to adopt a different, more complicated approach to weed management, as there is not currently a comparable weed control option available."
Ausveg, the peak body for Australian horticulture, echoed Ms Gawel's sentiments, saying glyphosate was critical in allowing Australian horticulturalists to bolster their environmental credentials.
The crop protection sector claimed the decision vindicated the work conducted by scientific studies globally.
"Today's verdict reflects what science and independent expert assessment has confirmed for decades," said Matthew Cossey, CropLife Australia chief executive.
"This is a welcome outcome and confirms the appropriateness of the independent science-based regulatory system overseen by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA)."
Ms Gawel highlighted Australian farmers were using herbicide judiciously.
She assured consumers Australian growers were among the world's lowest users of crop protection products.
"We understand consumer concerns and follow the science-based rules and guidelines established by the AVPMA for the safe use of chemicals in Australia."
Mr. Cossey noted that one of the world's largest and longest term agricultural health studies, the US Agricultural Health Study had been running since 1993 and surveyed over 57,000 farmers and spray applicators and found no link between glyphosate and cancer of any kind.
