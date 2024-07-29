Solid price for Goulburn Valley lifestyle farm despite bank rates jitters

A little irrigation farm just outside the attractive Victorian town of Murchison has just sold for $875,000.
At that price, the 21 hectare (52 acre) property made a stellar $16,827 per acre for its owner.
Lending experts say bank rate jitters impact the lifestyle property sector more than broadacre agriculture but even in a slow market, the choice properties are still in demand.
The obvious lifestyle appeal of the Murchison property in the Goulburn Valley doesn't hide its productive qualities.
It has been laid out to flood irrigation and borders a wide local canal but the farm infrastructure is showing its age.
Agents suggested the new owner might be more interested in the horse appeal of owning a large country block.
The farm's red loam soils has supported cropping in the past plus there is a stock and domestic supply from the Goulburn Murray supply.
Murchison is on the bank of the Goulburn River, several hours travel time north of Melbourne but only 34km south-west of Shepparton.
It is a couple of kilometres walk from the farm to the township (population around 900) itself.
Agents from Kevin Hicks Real Estate said it was a unique and highly productive small irrigation property.
It has an existing three-bedroom home which has been freshly painted with new carpets.
It has the old farm shedding and a 5.5Kw solar system.
The original old brick homestead is still standing but needs lots of work.
The farm is located opposite a local winery.
"Whether you're seeking a productive small farming venture, envisioning your dream boutique equine property or simply yearning for a tranquil country lifestyle, this property offers endless possibilities," agents said.
