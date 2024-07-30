Industry monitoring Chinese reaction to COFCO court case

The Australian grains industry is closely monitoring reaction from its largest trading partner, China, following the announcement the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) would be taking action against the Chinese state trading enterprise (STE) COFCO over irregular trades.
ASIC announced last week it was launching civil proceedings in the Federal Court against COFCO, on the basis the company manipulated Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) wheat futures contracts.
In a media release ASIC said the case centred on allegations COFCO manipulated the price of wheat contracts at least 34 times between January 17 2022 and March 2022, trading on the January 2023 contract.
However, court documents have shown the trades in question were valued at just over $97,000, a small sum in the leviathan world of major grain traders.
Australia's grain industry has laboured through a difficult period with the Chinese government, highlighted by the long-running barley dispute, which only ended with China lifting restrictive tariffs, in August last year.
There are concerns this action, although from an independent government watchdog, may displease the notoriously sensitive Chinese government.
"They will be monitoring the situation for sure, they will definitely be keeping tabs of how the case progresses, we will know more about how it is perceived in coming months," said a source familiar with the Chinese market who declined to be named publicly, said.
"There has obviously been a lot of work from industry in winning the Chinese back over and there has been a lot of progress of late, so while there is no suggestion that anything will come about as a result of this action it does have people talking, given it is all over what isn't a lot of money on an exchange that does not contain a lot of liquidity."
"Obviously in Australia things work independently and ASIC will prosecute cases as it sees fit and that would be seen to have no implications on issues outside the company in question, but in China there is not necessarily that separation."
The ASIC case centres on the claim that COFCO's traders manipulated the market by placing orders shortly before the end of day sessions in a bid to affect daily settlement prices in a practice known in the trade as "marking the close".
ASIC claims this pushed the price down and did not reflect the genuine supply and demand for futures contracts in Australian wheat.
In documents tendered it alleged COFCO senior trader Nicholas McGaw was the authorised party making the trades, via COFCO's broker JP Morgan.
Earlier in the year ASIC fined financial services company JP Morgan Securities Australia $775,000 for allowing the trades to be made using its platform.
ASIC chair, Joe Longo said the decision to launch action reflected ASIC's commitment to stopping market manipulation in energy and commodity markets.
"This conduct is illegal; it erodes trust and confidence in our markets, increases costs for participants, hurts farmers, food manufacturers, importers and exporters, and impacts the prices Australians pay at the checkout," he said.
"We allege these companies engaged in a repeated pattern of manipulation to benefit themselves to the detriment of other participants in the market."
ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties against both COFCO International Australia Pty Ltd and COFCO Resources SA.
The matter will be listed for a case management hearing on a date to be fixed by the Court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.