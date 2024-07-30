The one thing likely to determine where the cattle market goes from here

Young cattle prices are still rising but the finished market appears to have plateaued and projections on what is ahead are very mixed at the moment.
It appears much is hanging on how spring plays out seasonally, not the least being producer confidence and therefore the demand side of the equation.
In the south, some agents and industry leaders suspect a big wave of supply could be about to kick in but others say volumes are going to be limited by the significant sell-off that has already occurred due to dry.
In the north, the talk is very much around producer cautiousness and the desire to 'leave a bit of space to move' if conditions don't pan out well.
Both the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator and the National Young Cattle Indicator - which also takes in online sales - have lifted week-on-week and feeder steers are also up 7 cents a kilogram liveweight.
Processor cows are back 10c and heavy steers 15c on week-ago values, although both are still up significantly on a month ago.
Given the ongoing supply pressure, with yardings across all categories still rising, analysts say there is quite a bit of strength in the market but acknowledge demand is going to be the key driver from here.
Elders Wodonga Albury agent Oliver Mason said the dearer trend for restocker cattle was courtesy of rain lifting optimism.
"While there's not a lot of grass growing going on yet and it's still very cold, the country is turning green," he said.
"And there are a lot of empty paddocks in the south. At some point, there has to be an increase in demand.
"We've had minimal buying orders in the past six months. It just depends how much rain people need to really get going."
Mr Mason said there were large numbers of Riverina cattle on agistment. If the spring was good, the marketing of those would be nicely spread, which would keep prices at a strong level, but if things turned bad, there could be big numbers hit the market at the one time, he said.
Northern buyers were still absorbing southern cattle but not at the high rates they had been, he said.
"Little lightweight cattle are finally starting to show some upward movement, which is a good sign heading into spring," he said.
StoneX livestock and commodities manager Ripley Atkinson said producer cautiousness continued to remain the theme of 2024 in the shadow of last year's market, despite feeling from some that prices should rise towards the end of the year.
"Without improved producer demand, the market will find a ceiling and struggle to see substantial upside," he said.
"With spring calving well underway, I expect higher supplies of empty or cast-for-age cows pushed onto the market. That should be a good test for processor demand in the face of higher supply."
Commonwealth Bank of Australian agriculture economist Dennis Voznesenski said feeder steers had traded 1 to 3pc higher across East Coast saleyards over the past week.
Over the next year, CBA expects feedlot margins and feeder steer demand to be supported by declining local feed grain prices.
