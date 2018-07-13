Hamilton cattleman, Pete Delaney was wrapped with his EU-Angus steer prices when rates for his Murroa East steers popped to sale high 335c/kg.

A large field of feeder buyers attended the sale however some were unable to compete due to the higher prices.

A good line-up of well-bred Angus steers excited the feeder competition especially those carrying the highly sought-after “green-placard” EU-accreditation.



Competition for a South Gippsland bullock finisher order was also at the heart of the stronger demand that saw better end of the black steers make 310 to 323c/kg with EU lots sold to a healthy premium of 335-cents.



Included in the 1476-head penning were some large lines of well-bred spring-drop steer and heifer calves, which were sold at firm rates of the last sale, most of these purchased by local area restocker buyers.

Another large yarding of dairy-bred steers of varying weights and age helped swell the July market numbers.



These met with steady inquiry with one main buyer claiming the lion’s share at rates of 160-191 cents.



Quotes from the market saw

Steers: 450 to 550kg sold from $1356 to $1603 a head to average 313c/kg; steers 360-450kg made $1105 to $1427, av 314c/kg while steers 280-360kg made $843 to $1072, av 293c/kg.

Steers that were unweighed made $600 to $980 a head.

Unjoined heifers sales also met with stronger competition to average 15 cents higher than the month earlier sale. Heavy heifers 360-450kg made $1110 to $1336, average 298c/kg while heifers 280 to 360kg made $557 to $1048, average 275c/kg

Video | Mortlake feeders in better than expected result Jim Miller, Grassmere and RossBowen SKB Rodwells sold Angus feeders, 466kg, to 324c/kg.

Another large crowd has attended the WVLX ortlake saleyards, some buying, some selling and some just have a look.

Cass and Charles Kimpton offered another draft of their Toora West Angus steers, with the tops, 486kg sold at 330c/kg.

Hamilton agent Blair O'Toole, SGL Livestock, snapped up 130 head of Angus heifer weaners paying to $630 a head for a Hawkesdale client.

Former Port Fairy trucker, Will Howell was a fourth time seller at WVLX Mortlake selling Angus Hereford-cross steers to $700 and heifers to $540.

Midfield Group buyer, Keely Price purchased a number of Friesian lines paying 150 to 191c/kg for steers of varying weight and age.

