Video | Mortlake feeders in better than expected result

A large field of feeder buyers attended the sale however some were unable to compete due to the higher prices.
A good line-up of well-bred Angus steers excited the feeder competition especially those carrying the highly sought-after “green-placard” EU-accreditation.
Competition for a South Gippsland bullock finisher order was also at the heart of the stronger demand that saw better end of the black steers make 310 to 323c/kg with EU lots sold to a healthy premium of 335-cents.
Included in the 1476-head penning were some large lines of well-bred spring-drop steer and heifer calves, which were sold at firm rates of the last sale, most of these purchased by local area restocker buyers.
Another large yarding of dairy-bred steers of varying weights and age helped swell the July market numbers.
These met with steady inquiry with one main buyer claiming the lion’s share at rates of 160-191 cents.
Quotes from the market saw
Steers: 450 to 550kg sold from $1356 to $1603 a head to average 313c/kg; steers 360-450kg made $1105 to $1427, av 314c/kg while steers 280-360kg made $843 to $1072, av 293c/kg.
Steers that were unweighed made $600 to $980 a head.
Unjoined heifers sales also met with stronger competition to average 15 cents higher than the month earlier sale. Heavy heifers 360-450kg made $1110 to $1336, average 298c/kg while heifers 280 to 360kg made $557 to $1048, average 275c/kg
