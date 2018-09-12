JUST 15 minutes drive south east of Pittsworth is the highly productive rural property Goodwood, located in the heart of the Felton Valley.

The 97 hectare (240 acre) property is described as being mainly gently undulating with contoured, dark alluvial soils. There is also a small percentage of open timber grazing country.

A feature of the property is the excellent presentation of the improvements. The main homestead features a modern interior with three bedrooms, and open plan living that captures the extensive views overlooking the famous Felton Valley. A near new modern kitchen, sunroom, separate office, wrap around verandah, covered outdoor area plus six vehicle carport.

The second dwelling is a three bedroom timber cottage with separate kitchen and living/dining areas.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Goodwood.

The shedding on the property is also of a high standard with a large 15mx10m machinery/workshop shed with concrete floor and three phase power. Additional sheds include a 16mx6.4m machinery shed, 11m x 9.5m machinery/storage shed, and an elevated 8m x 4.7m storage shed.

The cattle yards include Leichts safety control pen system including elevated external walkway and race, as well as a Leichts vet crush, weighing platform loading ramp and water trough.

A feature of Goodwood is the excellent presentation of the improvements.

A two bay storage shed is located adjacent to the yards.

A supplies both homes and a poly tank, which gravity feeds up to 10 troughs on the property. There is also a large concrete tank connected to the machinery shed/workshop.

Goodwood will be auctioned in Pittsworth on October 12.



Contact James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural Pittsworth.

RELATED STORY: ‘Pittsworth farmland: Wainwrights’ remains on the market’.

The story Goodwood delivers Felton Valley views | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.