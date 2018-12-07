Gilalli makes $2.67 million | Video

MALANDA-based Peter Camm has emerged as the buyer of the Atherton Tableland property Gilalli for $2.67 million at a Ray White Rural auction in Brisbane today.

Operating by telephone Mr Camm topped the six registered bidders for the highly productive Far North Queensland property.

The sale price is equal to about $6916/ha ($2799/acre.)

Located at Tarzali, the 386 hectare (954 acre) property is in five titles and divided into 14 paddocks with laneways.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Gilalli.

The predominately red soil country is undulating with springs, creeks, improved pastures

Gilalli is watered by a bore, several springs and creeks. There is also a frontage to the Dirran River.

Improvements include covered wooden cattle yards and sheds, and a three bedroom farm house.

Peter Douglas and Morgan Brennan from Ray White Rural handled the marketing.

