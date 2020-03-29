How to use the government's coronavirus app and WhatsApp account

The Australian government has launched a new messaging service on WhatsApp and an app to keep people updated about coronavirus.



Coronavirus Australia app is available from the Apple App Store and on Google Play, was launched alongside the Government's new WhatsApp feature.



The app will keep people up to date with official information and advice, important health advice and a snapshot of the current official status within Australia.



"That will assist you to get the accurate and timely information about what is being done by governments around the country to support you, as you and your family and your household and your community work through the difficult months ahead because of the coronavirus," Mr Morrison said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says people can gain access to a new messaging service on WhatsApp by typing oz.gov.au/whatsapp.



The whatsapp account acts like a messenger bot and provides people with updates when they type in a number or emoji.

Here's a step by step guide to using the Coronavirus Australia Whatsapp service:

Download WhatsApp onto your phone. Add the government's WhatsApp number into your WhatsApp contacts. The number is +61 400 253 787

Send the WhatsApp account a message. You will receive a message back. Follow the instructions to get the information you need.

With Australian Associated Press

