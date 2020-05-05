Farm Online
Beef blockchain trial breaks new ground

Updated February 15 2024 - 2:40pm, first published May 5 2020 - 10:00am
Aglive, an Australian-based world-first livestock traceability platform, marked a milestone for the Australian beef industry after the successful completion of its beef traceability trial from Australia to China in collaboration with global shipping logistics company DB Schenker, and support from Meat & Livestock Australia.

