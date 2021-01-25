Rodeo community mourns the loss of Bruce Green

TRAGIC LOSS: Bruce "Greenie" Green was killed in a freak accident on Saturday night. Photo: ABCRA

The rodeo community has been left mourning a much-loved member of the sport after Bruce "Greenie" Green was killed during a freak accident in Tamworth on Saturday night.

It is understood the long-time member of the board of ABCRA was injured by a bull in the back yards during the ABCRA Rodeo Roundup at AELEC about 9.10pm and later passed away in hospital.

In a statement, the ABCRA said everyone was in shock and deeply saddened by the loss.



The Grafton man was described as the "most extraordinary" club member of the Lawrence Rodeo Committee during which time he gave selflessly to his mates, his family, the sport of rodeo and campdraft, and the ABCRA.

"Greenie has always 'been there', always part of the rodeo, out there making it happen, never asking anything but always giving everything," the statement said.



Bruce Green, Lawrence via Grafton, in a paddock of Hayman variety soybeans which he grew along with sugar cane on the Lower Clarence. Photo: Jamie Brown

"A great bloke and a diamond in the rough. Generous in every way.



"The board and members of the ABCRA extend our deepest sympathies to Bruce's family and friends. We are holding you all close in our thoughts and wishing you moments of peace and comfort as we all reflect on the life and value of a wonderful fellow.

"Greenie, you'll be sadly missed by us all."

The staunch lover of all things rodeo even purchased an original arena to help establish the Lawrence Rodeo Committee.

Bruce had a heart of pure gold, the Lawrence Rodeo Committee said.

"Bruce had a very strong community spirit, the amount of different committees he was a member of reflects the amazing man he was," a statement said.

"Running community based events just won't be the same without him. He will be dearly missed by all."

The Maclean Show Society was another of the many organisations he dedicated his time to in the Clarence Valley.

While he joined the horse management committee in 1978, it was a trip to the Sydney Royal Show with the Mogul Brahman stud in 2000 that planted a seed of enthusiasm and grew into a desire to save the ailing show.

A statement from the Maclean Show Society said Bruce's enthusiasm was contagious and no one wanted to let him down.

"We all have so many memories of 'Greenie'," it said.



"No matter what it was, whether it was the show, the campdraft the rodeo or the ABCRA; he gave his all.



"So we ask that even if we have a pinch of his enthusiasm, the show will go on."

