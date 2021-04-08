Scholarships awarded to next generation of rural ag leaders

SCHOLARSHIPS have been awarded to 20 students to help groom the next generation of rural leaders.

The Horizon Scholarship provides scholars with a $10,000 bursary over two years, along with an annual four-day professional development workshop and two weeks of industry placement.



The program, supported by six Research and Development Corporations and industry partners, provides the next generation of leaders with opportunities to kickstart their leadership skills and expand their networks.



AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said students were carefully paired with industry sponsors that aligned with their career aspirations and industry experience.



Mr Harvey said the scholarships would not be possible without the "diversity of industry sponsors", which reflected the across-the-board desire to develop the next generation of leaders.

"I encourage scholars to make the most of the fantastic opportunities their industry sponsors provide," he said.



"They will be able to collaborate across rural industries and participate in valuable work placements and attend workshops that will open doors to a successful career in their chosen field."

All students involved with the AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship program will attend a four-day workshop in July focused on leadership and personal development.



The workshop will feature special guest speakers, industry experts and also provide the opportunity to network, meet sponsors and discuss innovations and challenges in the agricultural sector.

