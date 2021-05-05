Glencore rebranded to Viterra

GLENCORE Agriculture in Australia begun a rebrand to Viterra this week.



The move follows the global rebrand last November.

Viterra, which means vitality from the earth, is a globally-recognised brand with a deep connection to agriculture.

Viterra Australia & New Zealand chief executive officer Tim Krause said uniting the business under a single name strengthened access to markets for Australian growers.

"Our global network of people, storage, handling and transport assets and marketing offices creates significant value for our grower customers in Australia by connecting them with consumers around the world," he said.



Operating in 37 countries, Viterra is a fully integrated agriculture network that connects producers and consumers to supply sustainable, traceable and quality-controlled agricultural products. Aside from the rebrand, the company said it was "business as usual".



