Rubbish still contaminating Aussie wool sent for export

Rags were found contaminating Australia wool but only after the scouring process. Pictures: AWEX.

Costly rubbish is still being found in Australia wool bales being sent overseas for processing.



But there are no plans to bill individual growers just yet.

A Chinese processor discovered "a large amount of contamination" in a recent consignment from Australia, their biggest supplier.



That contamination included ear tags, rags and clothing.



Unfortunately all that rubbish went through the scouring process along with the 19 classed lots of 176 bales of Merino fleece.



AWEX CEO Mark Graves said the industry should be pleased to receive the feedback.



"It is a timely warning for all growers not to be complacent and keep their wool preparation areas clean," Mr Graves said.



He said contamination was costly to the processor and to the reputation of the Australian wool industry.



"What happens on the farm does impact all the way along the chain."



Clothing and ear tags were found in the wool sent overseas.

There have been campaigns in previous years to "Keep Your Clip Keen" because of the contamination issues and some producers would like to see this happen again.



With the push for traceability from the farm to the consumer, there is already an ability to trace contaminated bales back to the farms they came from.



Some want individual growers to pay for the contamination.



"No-one wants to go down that route of making people pay," Mr Graves said.



"This is all about education, this is not just about one grower but is an industry issue.

"There are a lot of people involved in the wool industry.

"This is all about being vigilant."

