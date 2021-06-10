Turana cracks $8.96 million

BARRY and Doreen Cooke's highly regarded Meandarra property Turana has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction for $8.96 million.

Located 29km south of Meandarra, the 2608 hectare (6444 acre) property was bought by adjoining landholders, the Lyons family.



The sale price is equal to about $3436/ha ($1390/acre), in what is understood to be a record for the Inglestone/Meandarra district.

A total of six of the 14 registered bidders were active at the auction, which was conducted online on Zoom.



Turana has been extensively improved, with more than 50 per cent of the property blade ploughed.

There is also 257ha of cultivation, with 207ha of forage sorghum and 50ha of oats planted, following recent rain.

The country is predominantly brigalow/belah melon hole country. There are selected shade lines on the property, with a PMAV vegetation map in place.

Pastures include buffel, bambatsi, Gatton panic, green panic, blue grass, native grasses, and herbages in seasons.

The boundary has been fully exclusion fenced; property is subdivided into 19 paddocks with laneways both sides of the yards.

The property is securely watered by a bore supplying 14 tanks and 21 troughs, and 14 dams.

Structural improvements include a two bedroom home set in established gardens, a self-contained single worker's quarters, and a workshop/machinery shed.

Turana also has two sets of cattle yards, and two 2000 tonne silage pits.,

The marketing of Turana was handled by Andrew McCallum and Russell Jorgensen, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

