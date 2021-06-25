Top Qld growers awarded at Qld Export Awards | PHOTOS

+13 Click on the photo above to see more images.



























A TAROME-based carrot and onion exporter with established links into Asia was named the Queensland Horticulture Exporter of the Year, earlier this month.

Located in the Fassifern Valley, Moffatt Fresh Produce was announced as the winner at the Qld Horticulture Export Awards held at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre on June 9.



Moffatt Fresh Produce grows carrots and onions for both domestic and export markets. In 2015 it started to export directly from the farm and is now shipping direct to customers in Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The business was recognised for its active support of a wide range of national industry export activities and also for actively collaborating with other growers to support the growth in export of Australian fresh vegetables.

Moffatt Fresh Produce would also go on to win the Hort Innovation Exporter of the Year award at the Hort Connections 2021 National Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner the following night.

The New Exporter Award went to the Glass House Mountains business, Green Valley Fingerlimes.

Green Valley Fingerlimes is a premium grower of Champagne Red Fingerlimes. At the start of the pandemic the company saw the closure of many of its markets but with the assistance of a Queensland Government Market Diversification and Resilience Grant, the business was able to buy a new blast chiller and freezer room, enabling it to diversify from fresh only to frozen fingerlime products.



It currently exports 20 per cent of production to Singapore on a weekly basis and is looking to break into new markets including Japan and the United States that only accept frozen product.



Presented by Growcom, the Qld Horticulture Export Awards provided an opportunity to acknowledge the dedication and determination of the State's exporters.

Growcom chair Belinda Adams said the awards were a chance to come together and recognise the outstanding achievements of leading growers, and to celebrate the great work the industry undertakes.

"Everyone who was nominated for an award has demonstrated their commitment to the industry and made valuable contributions to its ongoing growth and success," Ms Adams said.

"I'd like to congratulate our award winners and thank them for their continued dedication to our industry."



Qld agriculture minister Mark Furner addressed guests at the awards, congratulating the Queensland horticulture industry on its continued achievements while also tackling the current labour shortage.



"It will be an ongoing challenge; we have to acknowledge that," Mr Furner said.

